BBMP lab fire: Injured chief engineer put on ventilator  

Bengaluru Medical College Research Institute (BMCRI) Dean and Director Dr Ramesh Krishna also confirmed the same. 

Published: 19th August 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2023 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  It is a week since the fire at the Quality Control Lab of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) head office. It is learnt that Chief Engineer, Quality Control Cell, Shivakumar is critical and is on a ventilator since Thursday night. 

Bengaluru Medical College Research Institute (BMCRI) Dean and Director Dr Ramesh Krishna also confirmed the same. Dr Krishna said while all are stable, a few are recovering well. He added that Shivakumar was critical and was put on ventilator support. The hospital will also begin skin grafting for all the injured after they have recovered.

“All those who suffered burn injuries at the BBMP head office were rushed to Victoria Hospital’s burns ward on August 11. Most of the victims have suffered burns on their faces and hands. They were 
stable and were advised to consume a normal diet, but, a liquid one.

A few days ago, chief engineer Shivakumar and lab operator Jyothi were put on a nasal catheter. But now, Shivakumar requires ventilator support,” Dr Krishna said, reiterating that Shivakumar remains critical, but 
is stable. The dean added that since it is burn injuries, the nature of the injuries is different. They are deep and take time to heal. Once the healing process is complete, skin graft and transplantation on victims who suffered severe injuries would start.

Meanwhile, the Halasuru Gate Police, which registered a case following the incident, is awaiting a response from BBMP Engineer-In-Chief BS Prahalad. Prahalad was also served a police notice a few days ago, seeking information about safety measures at the lab, staff strength, CCTV footage and other details. Prahalad is yet to appear before the investigation officer.

“The higher officials may not face any problem, but the others, who were summoned for questioning, and were arrested and released on station bail, are likely to face problems as negligence is suspected on their part,” said a senior police official.

Going to police sources, Anand and Swamy, Assistant Executive Engineers, and Group D employee Suresh, who were testing road asphalt materials and using benzene — a highly inflammable chemical content -- at the time of the incident are likely to face the heat.

