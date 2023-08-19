BBMP looks at regularising lab operator Jyothi’s job

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After learning that Quality Control Lab (QCL) operator Jyothi, who is being treated for burn injuries at Victoria Hospital, is a contract employee with a low salary, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is now contemplating regularising her job.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath is said to have discussed this issue with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and is awaiting a green signal.

The BBMP is contemplating this move of making Jyothi a permanent Palike staffer after her marriage was cancelled following the tragedy. With her face and hands burnt, the Palike wants to appoint her on compassionate grounds.

A total of nine people were injured in the fire accident at the QCL in the BBMP head office at NR Square. Among the injured, two Chief Engineers — Shivakumar and Jyothi — suffered grievous burn injuries. All the staff are being treated in the ICU as directed by DyCM and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar. The senior officers of the corporation have already held a meeting and have taken a decision in this regard.

BBMP Officers and Employees’ Association President Amruth Raj said that he was also informed about the development and the association would welcome such a decision. “From the association, we have demanded Rs 10 lakh as compensation and if the Palike appoints Jyothi on a permanent basis, we will welcome it. There was also information about her marriage being cancelled and if she is made a permanent staffer, it would offer some solace to Jyothi and her family,” said Raj.

