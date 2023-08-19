Fire breaks out in Udyan Express at KSR Bengaluru railway station; no casualties

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Fire broke out in two air-conditioned coaches of a stationary train at the KSR Bengaluru city railway station on Saturday morning.

According to railway officials, train number 11301 Udyan Express arrived from Mumbai at KSR Bengaluru at 5:45 am on Platform No. 3.

At around 7:10 am smoke was detected in B1 and B2 coaches by the station staff and some passengers.

The fire brigade was immediately informed, who reached the spot at 7.35 am and brought the situation was brought under control.

According to a South Western railway spokesperson, there were no casualties or injuries to anyone as there were no passengers onboard. The train was later cleared from the tracks.

The spokesperson also maintained that no trains were delayed as they were diverted to other platforms immediately. He said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Sources in the railways said: "The matter is curious as the train was stationed on the platform and there were no passengers on board. Also, the fire is not in the pantry. A detailed investigation is being done. This is the first such incident in the recent past."

Fire At KSR Bengaluru. https://t.co/Pqw3GUV9va. 11301 Udyan Express arrived at KSR at 5.45am on Platform- 3. Smoke seen at 7.10am in B1,B2 coaches. No casualty@NewIndianXpress @XpressBengaluru @KannadaPrabha @santwana99 @Cloudnirad @RailMinIndia @south_railway @NammaBengaluroo pic.twitter.com/3KAlwE89Am

— Bosky Khanna (@BoskyKhanna) August 19, 2023

