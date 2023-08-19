Karnataka HC junks visa extension plea by Chinese woman  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition filed by Hu Xiaolin, a Chinese national residing at Whitefield in Bengaluru, seeking direction to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to accept applications filed by her and her minor daughter for visa extension.

The petitioner — Hu Xiaolin and her husband Anas Ahmed — were accused in a case registered by the Cyber Crime Police, CID, under provisions of offences punishable under Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, 420 of the IPC and Sections 21 and 23 read with 3 and 5 of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Act.

The FIR was registered against them on behalf of Razorpay Software Private Ltd. It lodged a complaint against 12 entities of merchants. They allegedly defrauded Razorpay by using computer resources to deviate the business from the original category registered by them and started routing their transactions to collect payments from a different business called ‘Power Bank’, an app listed on Google Play Store.

The petitioners, after accepting the investment, neither paid the interest nor returned the principal amount.

Counsel for the petitioner contended that his client was absolutely innocent and falsely implicated in the offences. She had nothing to do with the offences in which her husband was implicated either, and the investigation is yet to be completed.

That being the position, the authorities ought to have granted an extension of visa. He added that his client and minor child be permitted to visit China to see her aged and ailing father. The counsel, representing FRRO, opposed the petition, contending that grant of a visa is not a matter of course, and pertains to the sovereignty of the nation which treats such requests with absolute discretion.

