BBMP to formulate new policy for lake management

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is working on a policy for the rejuvenation and management of lakes, BBMP Special Commissioner for Lakes, Forest and Horticulture Preethi Gehlot said here on Saturday. The Palike is also revamping its existing website. Preethi was speaking at ‘Namma Kere -- The Gaps in Lake Management’, an event organised by Citizens For Sankey and Bengaluru Praja Vedike at Malleswaram on Saturday.

“We are drafting a new policy to engage resident welfare associations, lake activists and groups interested in rejuvenating and monitoring lakes in a much broader sense. The idea is to address coordination issues as multiple agencies come into play. In a month’s time, we will be ready with the revamped website on existing lakes and their status. The website will also have a citizen response platform,” she said.

Prof Rajeev Gowda, vice-chairman, State Institute for Transformation of Karnataka, who was on the discussion panel, said: “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced Rs 3,400 crore for lake development on Independence Day, and this is the political intent of the government. The CM has zero tolerance towards storm water drains and lake encroachment.”

Professor TV Ramachandra from IISc highlighted the disappearance of lakes. “We had 1,453 lakes before 1791. Bengaluru was called ‘City of a Thousand Lakes’. But now it has turned into ‘garbage city’ and is heading towards a ‘dead city’ tag,” he said. Ramachandra added that remote sensing data from IISc shows the city has 193 lakes and there is no interlinking of lakes. He also highlighted the apathy of citizens and government on trees, and said for 9.5 million people, the city has only 1.5 million trees.

“A study was conducted on 45 lakes and among them, 53 per cent have very poor quality of water. I have suggested arresting sewage entering drains and lakes, making rainwater harvesting a must, and creating a mini forest in each ward. If we tap rainwater, there won’t be any necessity for Mekedatu dam,” Ramachandra stressed.

UV Singh, former lake development chief, who spoke on administrative measures for lake development, recommended an inventory of all lakes, including live and disused ones, the appointment of a chief executive officer, and immediate appointment of authorized officers and required staff at Karnataka Tank Conservation Development Authority. Preeti Sunderajan of Citizens for Sankey said discussions were held on lake management, and a resolution will be made and given to the government and BBMP to act upon.

