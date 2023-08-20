Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru top cop Dayananda: We’ve zero tolerance for road rage incidents

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said they have zero tolerance for road rage incidents and any unlawful activities, and advised citizens to dial 112 in case of any emergency. During an hour-long session on X, formerly Twitter, people on Saturday raised a series of problems about traffic, and law and order.

Asked about 112 calls not being answered, he tweeted, “#Namma112 is a robust patrolling system of Bengaluru City Police. It’s a tech-enabled yet humane response mechanism working round the clock.”

He suggested police stations maintain rowdy sheets to keep track of hooligans in their respective jurisdictions. When questions were raised about issues with auto drivers, moral policing, etc, he advised citizens to reach out to their nearest police station in any emergency.

Mahila Sahaya Vani, an NGO, should be approached for help in domestic violence cases, he said and added that sufficient women staff are available to assist people in such cases.

On footpath encroachments, he said, “We’re conducting special drives with civic agencies to remove such encroachments, a permanent and sustainable solution would be provided while keeping in mind the interest of the stakeholders.”

