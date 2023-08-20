Bike-borne miscreants ransack bakery in Bengaluru, abscond

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city police are on the lookout for a group of masked miscreants who ransacked a bakery at Tunganagar under Byadarahalli police station limits. The bakery — Shri Manjunatha Cake Corner & Sweets — was attacked at 5 pm on Wednesday. The accused have smashed the bakery’s showcase with stones and sticks. Chandrashekar, the owner of the bakery has filed a complaint with the Byadarahalli police.

The complainant was with his employees- Manju and Chetan - in the bakery when the group of four bike-borne miscreants aged between 20 and 25 ransacked the bakery. The accused also abused the complainant when he tried to stop them. The gang escaped after threatening the victim with dire consequences. Chandrashekar in his police complaint has estimated the loss to be between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35000. “The accused are still absconding and police teams have been formed to arrest them,” said the police.

