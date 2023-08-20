Karnataka cabinet approves 188 more Indira Canteens ahead of LS elections

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The cabinet on Saturday decided to set up 188 more Indira Canteens to serve affordable meals to the needy people at subsidised prices across the state. The supplier has quoted Rs 62 per meal. Rs 37 is given by the government, while Rs 25 by the customer. The canteens will come up in the jurisdiction of the urban local bodies, except BBMP, and the concerned officials have been asked to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR). At present, the canteens charge Rs 10 per meal.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil defended the price rise, saying it will consist of more food items and the menu will be maintained according to the cuisine of the locality. It has been decided to renovate the existing 197 canteens at an estimated cost of Rs 21.29 crore.

The other decisions of the cabinet included the government depositing Rs 274 Crore with the Supreme Court concerning a dispute with a nutritious food supply company that got the order in its favour in the high court. “ The previous government did not go with a writ petition for 224 days following which the interest amount alone proved costly with Rs 18 crore. After we came to power, we decided to go with an appeal with the SC. We have sought four weeks to deposit the amount and the SC has assured us to take up the case for hearing on merit,” he explained.

Apart from the five guarantees, by adding more canteens, the Congress government is likely on the spree of popular schemes ahead of 2024 LS polls to impress upon the electorates, observed political pundits.

Furore in marathon meeting.

According to sources, there was a furore for sometime in the marathon meeting, held for over three hours with twelve subjects in the agenda. There were differences between CM, DCM and other cabinet colleagues.

Other decisions

Appointing former Judge Nagarathna as legal advisor to women and child welfare department on contract basis for one year

Rs 145 Crore to a project to fill the Gunjahalli Basappa tank and others in Raichur taluk by Tungabhadra river water with financial assistance from NABARD

Rs 78.13 crore to strengthen the learning ability of children studying between Class I and Class IX

Revise the estimation of the cost (Rs 1,695) to implement Raichur-Sindhanuru-Ballari-Lingasuguru road

Rename the Sangama, in Hungund taluk of Bagalkot district, as Koodala Sangama

Secretariat under secretary Papanna was dismissed as proved guilty on corruption charges

Decision on another official Nagamani deferred

Granting 5 acres land to Basketball association at Devanahalli

Rs 27,88 Crore to new hostel building at Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences

Rs 138 crore to Gadag Institute of Medical to implement a new 400 bed faculty training hospital

