2 chain snatchers take vow, tonsure heads, land in jail

On August 13, when the victim headed for morning walk, two bike-borne miscreants snatched her gold chain,” the police said.

Published: 21st August 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Two chain snatchers, who had vowed to tonsure their heads at Male Mahadeshwara Hills if they succeed in their crimes, have been arrested by the Girinangar police. Manjunath and Yatish, who snatched a gold chain worth over Rs 3 lakh from a 76-year-old woman on August 13, tonsured their heads and offered special pooja after committing the crime.

The two kept a close watch on the routine of Shyamala, a resident of Girinagar. “The woman used to go walking in the area every day and used to buy milk packets from a store nearby. On August 13, when the victim headed for morning walk, two bike-borne miscreants snatched her gold chain,” the police said.

The accused then went to Male Mahadeshwara Hills to tonsure their heads and offer special pooja as their plan was successful. “There are multiple theft cases on the two accused. After committing the offence, they went MM Hills, where they tonsured their heads and offered special pooja,” the police added.
Police have recovered the gold chain and three two-wheelers from them.

