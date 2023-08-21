Home Cities Bengaluru

Appu Yojana, free health camps launched in Karnataka

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao interacts with health workers after launching a health camp in Gandhinagar on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday announced the launch of ‘Appu Yojana’, a scheme that aims to tackle sudden cardiac arrests as well as free state-wide health camps. 

Inaugurating a health camp in his constituency, Gandhinagar, on Sunday, he said diseases like high/low blood pressure, cancer and kidney-related issues have become very common. These free health camps will help in early identification of diseases, especially in rural areas. 

The ‘Appu Yojana’, which was announced in the state budget, was named in remembrance of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar who died due to a cardiac arrest. In the first phase, Jayadeva Hospital will be the hub of this project.

The health department will install automated external defibrillators (AED) not only in hospitals but public places like bus and railway stations, malls and airports. This will allow people to provide immediate primary treatment in emergency cases.

