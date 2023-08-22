A grand harvest in Bengaluru for Onam
Published: 22nd August 2023
BENGALURU: An air of auspiciousness seems to be hovering around every Malayali and Keralite with Onam almost upon us. Starting this week, with the main date falling on August 29, here’s a list of eateries in the city that are offering grand feasts where you taste a bit of Kerala during Onam
Delectable Indulges
Go for this feast with your friends and family, prepared by passionate chefs with ingredients gathered from Kerala’s best, as they like to claim. The spread will be open for a while so take your time, go and enjoy!
- When: August 25-September 3, 12pm-4pm
- Where: Salt Mango Tree Restaurant, Indiranagar
- Details: 98860 37105 Price:Rs 1,450 ++
Harvested Food
Gather yourself and rush to this eatery to enjoy the flavours of Onam and get a taste of Kerala. Delicious dishes like house-made shakara varatti and kondattom, madhura curry, kurukku kalan, olan, mathanga erissery are the highlights.
- When: August 29, 12pm-4pm (Four one-hour slots)
- Where: Moplah’s & TS No. 8, Koramangala
- Details: 08867919837 Price: Rs 1,499 ++
Early Celebrations
If August 29 seems too far for you, go to Anju’s Cafe, which is putting up a spread two days before!
- When: August 27, 12.15pm-1.15pm, 1.30pm-2.30pm (No walk-ins)
- Where: Rangashankara, JP Nagar
- Details: 09845036605
- Price: Rs 1,300 ++
Southern Savouries
As the name of the place suggests, they specialise in Kerala’s cuisine so for them to create a grand feast for Onam is a no-brainer. Go and relish!
- When: August 29, 12.30pm-4.30pm
- Where: God’s Own Cafe, Koramangala
- Details: 09980739700
- Price: Rs 600 ++ (advance booking), Rs 750 ++ (on August 28, 29)
Auspicious Servings
Indulge in a grand feast that captures the essence of Onam! Head to Stone Street by BHive for an exquisite Onasadhya served on a traditional banana leaf, the spread includes 30 authentic dishes, including authentic delicacies like sharkara varatti, koottu curry, inchi puli, parippu pradhaman, among others.
- When: August 29, 12pm-4pm
- Where: BTM Layout
- Details: 096324 52266
- Price: Rs 945 ++
Keralite Offerings
What’s better than going to a place for a place specialising in Kerala’s cuisine? This eatery has everything ready to offer you. Make sure to not miss it.
- When: August 29, 12pm-4pm
- Where: Vembanad - The Paul Bangalore, Domlur
- Details: 08040477777
- Price: Rs 1,750 ++