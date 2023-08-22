A grand harvest in Bengaluru for Onam

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An air of auspiciousness seems to be hovering around every Malayali and Keralite with Onam almost upon us. Starting this week, with the main date falling on August 29, here’s a list of eateries in the city that are offering grand feasts where you taste a bit of Kerala during Onam

Delectable Indulges

Go for this feast with your friends and family, prepared by passionate chefs with ingredients gathered from Kerala’s best, as they like to claim. The spread will be open for a while so take your time, go and enjoy!

When: August 25-September 3, 12pm-4pm

Where: Salt Mango Tree Restaurant, Indiranagar

Details: 98860 37105 Price:Rs 1,450 ++

Harvested Food

Gather yourself and rush to this eatery to enjoy the flavours of Onam and get a taste of Kerala. Delicious dishes like house-made shakara varatti and kondattom, madhura curry, kurukku kalan, olan, mathanga erissery are the highlights.

When: August 29, 12pm-4pm (Four one-hour slots)

Where: Moplah’s & TS No. 8, Koramangala

Details: 08867919837 Price: Rs 1,499 ++

Early Celebrations

If August 29 seems too far for you, go to Anju’s Cafe, which is putting up a spread two days before!

When: August 27, 12.15pm-1.15pm, 1.30pm-2.30pm (No walk-ins)

Where: Rangashankara, JP Nagar

Details: 09845036605

Price: Rs 1,300 ++

Southern Savouries

As the name of the place suggests, they specialise in Kerala’s cuisine so for them to create a grand feast for Onam is a no-brainer. Go and relish!

When: August 29, 12.30pm-4.30pm

Where: God’s Own Cafe, Koramangala

Details: 09980739700

Price: Rs 600 ++ (advance booking), Rs 750 ++ (on August 28, 29)

Auspicious Servings

Indulge in a grand feast that captures the essence of Onam! Head to Stone Street by BHive for an exquisite Onasadhya served on a traditional banana leaf, the spread includes 30 authentic dishes, including authentic delicacies like sharkara varatti, koottu curry, inchi puli, parippu pradhaman, among others.

When: August 29, 12pm-4pm

Where: BTM Layout

Details: 096324 52266

Price: Rs 945 ++

Keralite Offerings

What’s better than going to a place for a place specialising in Kerala’s cuisine? This eatery has everything ready to offer you. Make sure to not miss it.

When: August 29, 12pm-4pm

Where: Vembanad - The Paul Bangalore, Domlur

Details: 08040477777

Price: Rs 1,750 ++

