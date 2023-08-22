Driver ends life in Bengaluru, names employer in death note 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 43-year-old driver in Pulakeshinagar police station limits ended his life by suicide on Monday. The victim has been identified as Jemon Varghese, who hailed from Kottayam in Kerala. He was staying in the servant quarters of an upscale residential complex on Mosque Road in Frazer Town. The incident took place on Monday afternoon inside the toilet of the complex’s terrace.

Varghese stayed in the servant quarters of Green Avenue Apartments for the last one year. He was found hanging from the window grill, with a saree. The victim has reportedly left behind a suicide note in Malayalam, implicating his employer for his death. He is also said to have mentioned the names of three policemen attached to Pulakeshinagar police station in the note, which was however refuted by the jurisdictional DCP.

Varghese worked as a driver for Gayathri G Gopal, owner of flat no. 401. Last Thursday, Gayathri had filed a complaint against Varghese and three other house helps after diamond, gold and other valuables weighing about 250 grams, worth Rs 15 lakh, went missing. She had moved to another flat in the same area due to renovation work in Green Avenue and had reportedly handed over the flat keys to Varghese.

A few days ago, when she went to take the valuables, she found the safe broken and the valuables stolen. Based on her complaint, the Pulakeshinagar police booked Varghese and three others for theft. Following the complaint, Varghese was reportedly called for questioning.

Reacting to the allegations against the three policemen’s names appearing in the death note, DCP (East) Bheemashankar S Guled said the issue is false. “Police have registered a case as per law and the death note is against the house owner. We are taking the help of translators since the note is in Malayalam,” he added.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

