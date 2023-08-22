Karnataka HC tells Ganesh to file reply on illegal construction

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday asked actor Ganesh aka Ganesh Kisan to reply within a week to a notice issued by the regional commissioner and chairman of Bandipur Eco-Sensitive Zone Monitoring Committee to submit records and stop construction on a piece of land on Survey No. 105 measuring 1 acre 24 guntas at Jakkalli of Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district, which was purchased by him on January 19, 2022.

Ganesh Kisan

The court also said the committee should conclude the inquiry within four weeks after the reply by the actor. Till then, no coercive action should be taken, it added. Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the order, disposing of Ganesh’s petition, questioning the notice dated August 14, 2023, issued by the committee asking him to produce all the documents relating to the construction of a building on the land within seven days and to stop all construction activities until further orders.

On Ganesh’s application, the committee on March 15, 2023, sanctioned permission to construct a right round compound wall to the entire property and to construct a temporary residential house. Plaints filed He started construction. But some persons filed complaints alleging that the construction was taken up contrary to the permission granted.

This was after the spot inspection by the Range Forest Officer disclosed that Ganesh was using earthmovers to level the land and was making arrangements to construct huge residential buildings which amounts to a violation of the condition while granting permission.

The committee issued the notice while also recommending appropriate action against Ganesh. Ganesh then approached the high court. He contended that the notice is wholly premature and except for putting up barbed wire fencing to the entire land and putting up columns, he has not yet commenced construction.

On using the earthmover, it was for levelling the land and digging the earth for planting 10-year-old trees and other rare plants, he stated.

