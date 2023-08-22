Loan defaulters not vacating auctioned asset

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you feel owning a property that has been auctioned from a bank is safe, then think twice. A septuagenarian woman and her son are facing the worst time of their lives after buying such a property in Kengeri Satellite Town.

After the bank auctioned the property and handed over the keys by evicting the loan defaulters, the victims started facing problems. They hired a group of security guards to guard their property. But the defaulters have allegedly trespassed into the property by threatening the guards.

The mother and son approached the police seeking help. When policemen went to the spot and advised the accused to follow the directions of the court or they will face action on charges of contempt of court, they are said to have threatened the police too.

“The suspects had taken a loan on the building in a Tumakuru-based cooperative bank. They turned defaulters for not clearing the loan and the building was auctioned. The aged woman and her son purchased the property on the 5th Main for Rs 3.5 crore in June 2022. When the defaulters refused to vacate the property, the bank filed a complaint against them at the Kengeri police station. The bank again approached the court.

After a year, this June, the court directed the suspects to vacate the property. On August 16, after the buyers obtained the house keys from the bank, they hired security guards to guard the building. The accused trespassed into the property by breaking the court seal. When the woman and her son requested them to vacate the house, they allegedly threatened them with dire consequences and said they will never vacate the house.

The woman has filed a police complaint,” said an officer, who is part of the investigation. The Kengeri police on Saturday visited the property. When the suspects refused to vacate the property and threatened the police, the latter filed another complaint against the suspects and 15 others at the Kengeri police station on Saturday. “It is a court matter. The suspects are said to have approached the court again against the bank,” the officer added.

BENGALURU: If you feel owning a property that has been auctioned from a bank is safe, then think twice. A septuagenarian woman and her son are facing the worst time of their lives after buying such a property in Kengeri Satellite Town. After the bank auctioned the property and handed over the keys by evicting the loan defaulters, the victims started facing problems. They hired a group of security guards to guard their property. But the defaulters have allegedly trespassed into the property by threatening the guards. The mother and son approached the police seeking help. When policemen went to the spot and advised the accused to follow the directions of the court or they will face action on charges of contempt of court, they are said to have threatened the police too. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The suspects had taken a loan on the building in a Tumakuru-based cooperative bank. They turned defaulters for not clearing the loan and the building was auctioned. The aged woman and her son purchased the property on the 5th Main for Rs 3.5 crore in June 2022. When the defaulters refused to vacate the property, the bank filed a complaint against them at the Kengeri police station. The bank again approached the court. After a year, this June, the court directed the suspects to vacate the property. On August 16, after the buyers obtained the house keys from the bank, they hired security guards to guard the building. The accused trespassed into the property by breaking the court seal. When the woman and her son requested them to vacate the house, they allegedly threatened them with dire consequences and said they will never vacate the house. The woman has filed a police complaint,” said an officer, who is part of the investigation. The Kengeri police on Saturday visited the property. When the suspects refused to vacate the property and threatened the police, the latter filed another complaint against the suspects and 15 others at the Kengeri police station on Saturday. “It is a court matter. The suspects are said to have approached the court again against the bank,” the officer added.