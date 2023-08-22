Testing times to cultivate healthy relationship

Mahesh Natarajan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is a saying in some of the southern states that means something like this: “Even if it is gold, test it to see that it is indeed gold.” Things are not what they seem at times, and many things might look like gold but are not really gold at all.

It helps when the gold comes with a tested and true marking that one trusts. When it does not, and sometimes, even when it does, the cautious person when presented with gold will likely put it to some sort of test – it might be to rub it against a hard ridged surface to scrape off a little to see if there was just a golden layer coating something else, maybe a bite and taste test to check if there was something that was more like iron in the piece, maybe hold it in a sweaty hand to see if it leaves a mark, or test with a magnet. One is unlikely to commit big money to some metal thinking it is gold without testing it.

We often are willing to trust our entire selves with another person for the sake of love, forsaking any testing of the feelings to see what is it that we feel, or whether it would be reciprocated. That said, what will you test love for even if you wish to test it?

One set of tests could be about looking for the absence of unloving behaviours. Is the person someone who stonewalls, or gaslights? Do they get sarcastic and mean, devaluing others in the name of being real? Are they someone who lets resentment build up over time, rather than addressing issues as and when they arise? Do they give silent treatment and withdraw? Are they critical even when not needed?

Another could be to check for compatibility across a number of different dimensions. One could start with values and beliefs, and move on to many others including social aspects, family and friends, physical and sexual compatibility, fiscal or professional compatibility and other aspects.

What if you consider a third set of tests? Love after all is not one feeling but a composite of many attributes such as kindness, compassion, affection, care and more. Can you check if the love you feel is not self-serving but patient and generous? What about checking if this love keeps score, or is forgiving? Is there humility in love, or is it too proud?

One wishes there was some kind of certifying agency that would assess a prospective partner for us and certify whether real love is possible. Perhaps that’s why so many of us introduce prospects to friends and family, trusting their opinions and impressions to guide us or turn to horoscopes or other esoteric methods.

Testing our love for someone is not a betrayal or an unloving act in itself. If you can test a piece of gold, why should you not want to test to see if the loving feelings you are experiencing will be true?

BENGALURU: There is a saying in some of the southern states that means something like this: “Even if it is gold, test it to see that it is indeed gold.” Things are not what they seem at times, and many things might look like gold but are not really gold at all. It helps when the gold comes with a tested and true marking that one trusts. When it does not, and sometimes, even when it does, the cautious person when presented with gold will likely put it to some sort of test – it might be to rub it against a hard ridged surface to scrape off a little to see if there was just a golden layer coating something else, maybe a bite and taste test to check if there was something that was more like iron in the piece, maybe hold it in a sweaty hand to see if it leaves a mark, or test with a magnet. One is unlikely to commit big money to some metal thinking it is gold without testing it. We often are willing to trust our entire selves with another person for the sake of love, forsaking any testing of the feelings to see what is it that we feel, or whether it would be reciprocated. That said, what will you test love for even if you wish to test it?googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); One set of tests could be about looking for the absence of unloving behaviours. Is the person someone who stonewalls, or gaslights? Do they get sarcastic and mean, devaluing others in the name of being real? Are they someone who lets resentment build up over time, rather than addressing issues as and when they arise? Do they give silent treatment and withdraw? Are they critical even when not needed? Another could be to check for compatibility across a number of different dimensions. One could start with values and beliefs, and move on to many others including social aspects, family and friends, physical and sexual compatibility, fiscal or professional compatibility and other aspects. What if you consider a third set of tests? Love after all is not one feeling but a composite of many attributes such as kindness, compassion, affection, care and more. Can you check if the love you feel is not self-serving but patient and generous? What about checking if this love keeps score, or is forgiving? Is there humility in love, or is it too proud? One wishes there was some kind of certifying agency that would assess a prospective partner for us and certify whether real love is possible. Perhaps that’s why so many of us introduce prospects to friends and family, trusting their opinions and impressions to guide us or turn to horoscopes or other esoteric methods. Testing our love for someone is not a betrayal or an unloving act in itself. If you can test a piece of gold, why should you not want to test to see if the loving feelings you are experiencing will be true?