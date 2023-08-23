Top honchos of Bengaluru stock exchange booked for cheating

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Silver Jubilee Park police have registered a cheating case against 17 persons, including the chairman and executive director of BgSE Properties and Securities Limited (BgSEPL), formerly Bangalore Stock Exchange (BgSE), based on an order passed by the magistrate court in connection with a private complaint filed by Mumbai-based businessman Om Prakash Damani.

BgSEPL, VH Prasad, Jhansilaxmi, Goutham Chand, Vinod Jain and several private entities are among the 17 accused in the FIR registered by the police recently.

The complainant Damani, represented by his son Vikram Damani, who holds the power of attorney, alleged that he had purchased 18,36,250 shares worth Rs 3 crore in BgSE from 2005 to 2007. When BgSE continued as a public limited company under the name and style of BgSEPL, Prasad and Jhansilaxmi approached the complainant and alleged that Gowtham Chand Marlecha, accused No 3, who runs a private company, was attempting to forcefully take over all the existing shares from the shareholders at very low prices.

The duo advised him that all shareholders must collectively vote at the board meetings of the company to prevent third parties like Marlecha from taking over shares at extremely low prices and gaining a majority shareholding in BgSEPL.

Being induced by Prasad and Jhansilaxmi, the complainant was made to believe that their shares would only be sold jointly as a block (total of 12%) and was induced to hand over a proxy in favour of them to vote at board meetings or an annual general meeting. Eventually, they avoided calls and were not responding to messages from the complainant. In 2020, he found that the duo had conspired and joined hands with Goutham Chand and Vinod Jain and sold the shares of the complainant to Chand, without informing him.

As a result, through the fraudulent use of proxy votes of the complainant, there is a substantial increase in the shareholding of the companies wherein Chand and Jain, who are currently chairman and executive director of BgSEPL, respectively, are promoters, the complainant stated.

