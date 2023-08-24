Home Cities Bengaluru

Goodbye, Reynolds everybody’s childhood friend

Many would be surprised to know that Reynolds as a company actually began its operations in America.

Published: 24th August 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

reynolds

Reynolds (Photo | Website)

BENGALURU:   There are enough people in the world to sing the praises of brands like Coca-Cola and Ford – companies that witnessed the world transition from horse carts to rockets. But I am the kind who pays tribute to dying brands – the ones that quietly leave the markets without much fanfare. Whether it is the gradual disappearance of brands like Ravalgaon and Nutrine, or the obsolescence of Chelpark ink pens, I’m fascinated by the life and death of brands. 

Many would be surprised to know that Reynolds as a company actually began its operations in America. The ‘045’ stands for 1945, the year the company took the States by storm. Gradually, the brand came to India and became an icon. Much like Bata, Reynolds might not have started in India, but it was a very Indian company. For decades, it was a part of the Indian education and job system.

Other competitors were hard to use as they constantly leaked, leaving your pockets blue. There were expensive ones too – Parker, Pilot and Mitsubishi (I always wondered why a car company was making pens!). But these posh pens couldn’t withstand the burden of the Indian education system. The Indian education system has unique writing needs that regular pens cannot fulfil. You have to write every day, all the time. You scribble your way through class notes, homework, assignments and exams. Then there are letters, applications, diaries, and impositions - an innovative method of using writing as punishment. Reynolds pens offered quality without burning a hole (or leaving a blue patch) in your pocket. 

To cater to the rigid writing needs of the Indian education system, other brands had a pen or two. But Reynolds had a whole fleet. Primarily, there was the 045 Fine Carbure – the Sachin Tendulkar pen. The refill never leaked, and the ink never smudged. The pen had other uses too. Being lightweight, it could be used as a ‘rubber-band rocket propeller’, and the cap could be used for a ‘cap-fight’. Patriotic students erased the letters on the pen to make them read ‘INDIA’.

Real connoisseurs will know that they also came out with a range of purple, green, and brown versions. Then there was the Jetter pen that was mostly used by teachers. It came with a robust ‘click-clack’ sound that made you feel like a malnourished James Bond. The Trimax was the champion pen for exams. The pen might not have helped you score higher marks, but it certainly did help you finish the exam quickly and walk out like Stone Cold Steve Austin. Then there was the Racer Gel – the smoothest gel pen for both writing and doodling. It also came with trippy designs, just in case students brought magic mushrooms in their lunchboxes! 

On days when I have nothing to do, I stroll into stationery shops like a drunken elephant. Pens in general have been witnessing a slow death. We have moved to a world of Word, Docs, and PDFs. I myself use an iPad for most of my writing, including this column. Upon enquiring, the shopkeeper informed me that Reynolds pens were no longer available in the market.

The last few batches of the iconic Reynolds pen are available on Amazon, and I promptly ordered them. Kids of today will probably think of the actor Ryan when they read the word Reynolds. But for people my age, Reynolds will remain a childhood friend. When I see the Indian Test dressed in whites with a blue cap, they all look like the Reynolds 045 Fine Carbure ball pens from my childhood.

EARLIER ARTICLE: Goodbye, dear laptop!

(The author is a writer and stand-up comedian. Views are his own.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reynolds

Comments(68)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Saatiesh M Makhiejaa
    The article no doubt seemed good to read
    1 day ago reply

  • Arshad
    I never had Reynolds pens during my childhood as we weren't allowed ball points in schools
    1 day ago reply

  • Anil Sharma
    Lovely article. Are you on SM elsewhere?
    4 days ago reply

  • Vidhya
    Fake news. Reynolds’s officially clarified that it is fake
    5 days ago reply

    • Name
      Is that true
      3 days ago reply

  • Elavarasan Rajan
    I wondered where you got the idea that Reynolds company is going out of business. You mistook few store owner's response for the company's business declining. Now reynolds company made an announcement that the company is still functioning and manufacturing their brand pens. Anyway
    5 days ago reply

  • Thomas
    Fake news! Company has rubbished this. Surprising that IE carried it without verifying?
    6 days ago reply

  • CHITTATHUR SRINIVASAN

    Simplify suburb posting of a Reynolds pen. Myself also a fan and would like to add two information. To check it is original or fake make we use to drop the pen at our standing height to the cement floor
    7 days ago reply

  • Aditi

    What a lovely heartfelt article
    7 days ago reply

  • Swami Parivartan

    Very well written. Enjoyed every sentence ... brilliant piece of writing. Thanks for sharing Reynolds.....
    8 days ago reply

  • Parag
    True! Good Article. Makes me feel Nostalgic. And not so good a news. Especially
    8 days ago reply

  • Sai

    One of the major childhood memories are connected with Reynolds.....
    8 days ago reply

  • Kshama

    Hey I absolutely enjoyed reading the article. You touched upon the topic which nobody talks about. Yes
    8 days ago reply

  • Vaiju Warudkar

    Very true. Reynolds is the best. I use these pens ????????????????????
    8 days ago reply

  • Neo
    Very nice one. Totally nostalgic ???? Salute to Reynolds!!
    8 days ago reply

  • Surya
    Excellent article.Made me feel nostalgic about the time we used Reynolds. Especially mentioning of rubber-band rocket propeller took me to the school time days.Thank you!!
    8 days ago reply

  • Nanak Pamnani

    Just Today itself i bought a Reynolds Pen specifically
    8 days ago reply

  • Diptanu Bhattacharya
    This is not true. Kindly check the website. Thanks
    8 days ago reply

  • SHANTARAM K R
    Written excellently ????
    8 days ago reply

  • Sushmita Dutta
    Beautiful tribute to Reynolds. I really liked the write up.
    8 days ago reply

  • Aditya
    Reynolds changed name to Rorito and are still available in India.
    8 days ago reply

  • Pankaj Singh
    Great Writing. Thanks for bringing out the nostalgic moments.
    8 days ago reply

  • VS
    Moneycontrol reached out to Reynolds for a clarification and the pen manufacturer confirmed that it has no plans of stopping the 045 ball pen. “This news is completely inaccurate and aims to mislead readers to draw false conclusions
    8 days ago reply

  • Prabal P singh
    Reynolds itself has denied the news.
    8 days ago reply

  • Reynolds
    Fake news. Check the latest post on Reynolds Officiall Facebook Page.
    8 days ago reply

  • Tonita Pereira
    Reynolds racer gel pens are available in stationery shops.I purchase them.
    8 days ago reply

  • Anasuya
    Such a beautifully written article ??
    8 days ago reply

  • Nandan
    reynolds isn't dying
    8 days ago reply

  • SS

    Its fake news
    8 days ago reply

  • Ishani
    Can you believe an article on pens.. made my eyes swell! Thank you for this ode. Jetter and teacher being synonymous to Trimax making my Practical work look immaculate and rough work with 045.. I truly appreciate your article to bid them a farewell.
    8 days ago reply

  • Anay
    How can you forget to mention the N Bold? It’s ball was broader than 045 Fine Carbure and hence it was smoother. It didn’t make writing seen on the back of the page like brail in cheap notebooks and its inks also were darker.
    8 days ago reply

  • Anchal Gupta
    Really fascinating article
    8 days ago reply

  • Vivek
    Reynolds pen website says something else. Requesting to verify your source. The information is misleading.
    9 days ago reply

  • Harneet Singh
    Fake News!!
    9 days ago reply

  • Dheeraj Madhav Reddy
    wrong information check their website
    9 days ago reply

  • RM
    In May 2016
    9 days ago reply

  • Shivendu Mishra
    A really well written article
    9 days ago reply

  • Indira

    Yes it's true I also miss Reynolds
    9 days ago reply

  • Ren
    Brand is alive. Reynolds
    9 days ago reply

  • Pramod
    Lovely article. I can myself connect with the Reynolds brand.
    9 days ago reply

  • Sandhya Gupta
    Very nostalgic article. I loved my pens and still have abox full of pens which do not work. I still have my 'Parker" from 1984. Used it for all my exams till 1991.
    9 days ago reply

  • Deepa A
    Me and my husband (both are teachers) are still using Reynolds 045 pen for daily purpose.
    9 days ago reply

  • Md Imran Anwar

    I loved to write with Reynolds pens especially jetters in my school days. But gradually the quality of better pen deteriorated and I switched to Pilot pens. You were talking about Reynolds 045 being non-smudged
    9 days ago reply

  • Jejoorkumar Nair
    Hats up.
    9 days ago reply

  • Lakshmi

    Since last 40years I am writing with reynold045 pen my all time favourite pen is Reynolds
    9 days ago reply

  • Sk
    Dear Sir ji
    9 days ago reply

  • Suneel Panicker
    Sad at the demise of another excellent brand. Every time I needed a pen
    9 days ago reply

  • Danish Anwar
    Beautifully written. We also had some sweet memories of Reynolds pen. It was a pure joy to write by using Reynolds pen in school days. Then market flooded with other brands. Not to forget Rotomac
    9 days ago reply

  • Abhiijeit Chitre

    Shall miss it immensely. I still use the 040 carbure
    9 days ago reply

  • anthony
    Reynolds-045 was a master piece pen since 1978 for my age. Hat's off to Reynolds
    9 days ago reply

  • vikrant
    I feel you. Could relate to everything written. I didn’t know it closed shop in india.
    9 days ago reply

  • Testing
    What is the point of this article? Title suggests the company is being closed
    9 days ago reply

  • Rajat
    What an article. It brings back those sweet memories. Details are very well presented and loved the choice of words.
    9 days ago reply

  • Sahil Sahu
    When i read this passage I went back to my school days when i suppose to have only Reynolds pens in my stationery box... Excellent thought....
    9 days ago reply

  • Aashish
    Me and my cousins all of who were elder to me
    9 days ago reply

  • Kamal
    Yes
    9 days ago reply

  • Jay
    The writer took the words of a shopkeeper to declare the brand is dead! Height of journalistic liberty to state anything!
    9 days ago reply

  • Gajendra
    This is very good article
    9 days ago reply

  • anonymous
    very well written. should have used the pen to write it to make it exceptional
    9 days ago reply

  • Noby T John
    What a tribute to Reynolds..such fine words..hats off to the author.
    9 days ago reply

  • Adhi K
    Reynolds pens in India were manufactured by GM Pens. They stopped manufacturing Reynolds Pens way back in 2018 and launched their own brand called Rorito. You can find similar pens to the ones you mentioned from this brand. Trimax is Maxtron. Jetter is Jottek. 045 is Trurite. Racer Gel is Amazer Gel.
    9 days ago reply

  • Rey
    Patriotic students erased the letters on the pen to make them read ‘INDIA’
    9 days ago reply

  • Eshwar Kumar M.

    Whoever you are
    9 days ago reply

  • Tushar Bhattacharyya
    Is Reynolds pen leaving India? There is no news about that. In Delhi
    9 days ago reply

  • Sahana
    Well said: The Indian education system has unique writing needs that regular pens cannot fulfil. You have to write everyday
    10 days ago reply

  • Abi Menon
    I think u dint read much before writing this article.. read about Rorito pens (GM pens)
    10 days ago reply

  • Aditi

    I am one of those “Reynolds” fan and even now when I go to the stores I end up asking “ Reynolds” as I believe the other word for “Pen” is “Reynolds”. Thank you for taking us back to those good old days.
    10 days ago reply

  • Nandkishor Rao

    Nostalgia
    10 days ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp