Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC to courts: Conduct trials on day-to-day basis

One of the contentions of the counsel, representing the accused-petitioner, was that the petitioner has been in custody for more than three years,

Published: 24th August 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2023 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Representational image of Karnataka High Court. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court directed all trial courts to conduct trials on a day-to-day basis, by following Section 309 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Justice K Natarajan passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by Ansu from Gundlupet, seeking bail in a triple murder case. 

One of the contentions of the counsel, representing the accused-petitioner, was that the petitioner has been in custody for more than three years, and the trial has not yet begun. The trial court is simply adjourning the matter and prosecution has not recorded evidence of the witnesses. A speedy trial is guaranteed under the Constitution. Therefore, there is a delay in trial and he is entitled to bail, he argued. 

The court said it is observed in various cases that counsels for the accused are approaching the high court for grant of bail on the ground that there is a delay in conducting trial by the sessions court. It was observed by this court that most of the session judges are not conducting the trial in letter and spirit, by following the mandate of the Supreme Court and as per Section 309 of the CrPC. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court  Criminal Procedure Code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp