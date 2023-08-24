Wanitha Ashok By

Express News Service

1. Cardio or strength training – which do you suggest to lose weight?

Both! Cardio burns calories while you are exercising. Strength training exercises burn calories during and after the workout even when you are not exercising. Both have multiple benefits and are important components of fitness and cannot be excluded from your workout regime. Cardio strengthens and conditions the heart and lungs, and improves their efficiency. Whereas strength training exercises get you strong, toned, and help conserve lean muscle mass loss and build bone density. Flexibility and skills are other components of fitness. Make sure to include them all.

2 . What is the food item that naturally increases the production of collagen in the body?

Bone broth, fish, berries, green leafy vegetables, citrus fruits, avocado, garlic, eggs, nuts, and beans. What tops my list are almonds!

Variate the natural sources in your diet.

3. Does yoga help in toning the body?

Yes, it does, but I believe in mixed-bag workouts. To see a change, make a change. Yoga is done using body weight. It’s good to variate your workout, surprise and challenge the body by using various external resistances. A combination of dynamic and isometric exercises is beneficial and helps achieve goals sooner. It’s good to include functional strength and flexibility exercises.

It offers many benefits mentally and physically. Yoga is an ancient workout. I would say world’s oldest form of structured exercise.

Times have changed, it’s fast-paced and demanding therefore one needs to modify the workouts accordingly to tackle the current lifestyle.

Yoga is a good strength and flexibility workout based on body weight, as it does not

include skills and cardiorespiratory exercises. It’s good to include 30-40 minutes of walking to help strengthen the heart and lungs.

I would also suggest you include any racquet sports to work on skills like agility, speed, power, coordination, neuromuscular integrity and reflexes.

