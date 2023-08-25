Applications for fancy numbers bidding on Aug 31 in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state transport department, which is mopping up high revenues through the auction of fancy numbers, has invited applications for the ‘KA 04 ND’ series. The auction will open on August 31. In the last fancy number auction held on August 17, the department made Rs 59.81 lakh. The auction of ‘KA 05 NJ 0001’ received the highest bid at Rs 20.75 lakh, followed by KA 05 NJ 0007, KA 05 NJ 0009, KA 05 NJ 0555, and KA 05 NJ 5555 -- each fetching Rs 3.25 lakh. While KA 05 NJ 9999 fetched Rs 3.05 lakh, KA 05 NJ 7777 was auctioned for Rs 2.35 lakh, KA 05 NJ 0999 for Rs 2.25 lakh, KA 05 NJ 0666 for 1.75 lakh, and KA 05 NJ 6666 for 1.70 lakh, said an official.

The transport department, in line with Rule 46 (AA) of the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, has been inviting applications from the public for the allotment of fancy registration numbers for light motor vehicles between 1 and 999.

The auction for the ‘KA 04 ND’ series will be done at the Transport Commissioner’s Office, Shantinagar, at 12 pm on August 31. Those interested can take part by submitting an application along with a demand draft for Rs 75,000 drawn in the name of the Secretary, State Transport Authority, Bengaluru with receipt. The DD and application should be submitted before 12 pm on August 31.

Tokens will be issued to the applicants. The successful bidder has to pay the total bid amount in the form of DD within two working days and get a vehicle registered within 90 days, failing which the bidding amount will be forfeited.

