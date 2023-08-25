BBMP to probe issuance of illegal ‘A’ Khatas 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is going to investigate the issuance of illegal ‘A’ Khata certificates in all the wards under its jurisdiction. The decision was taken following allegations that Assistant Revenue Officers and Revenue Officers have illegally converted ‘B’ Khatas into ‘A’ Khatas. Meanwhile, as per a BBMP order, 3,666 illegal ‘A’ Khatas are to be reconverted to ‘B’ Khatas, following orders from the Special Commissioner for Finance.

Special Commissioner for Finance Jayaram Raipura said many complaints with regard to alleged illegal ‘A’ Khatas have been received and around 45,000 such properties have been converted from ‘B’ Khata to ‘A’ Khata.

“Over 90 per cent of such properties have been illegally converted based on preliminary investigation, and hence, orders have been issued to re-check all such properties across Bengaluru,” said Raipura. He added that the role of revenue officials from the Palike is also being probed, and action will be taken accordingly.

According to sources, the drive began from the RR Nagar Zone, since all the wards have issued ‘A’ Khata to ‘B’ properties. “According to Raipura’s orders, all 3,666 ‘A’ Khatas will be reconverted to ‘B’ Khata,” said a source.

Recently, Palike officials visited the revenue sub-department of BBMP in Anjanapur and checked the records of two wards where illegal ‘A’ Khatas were issued. At this time, it has been learned that 698 illegal ‘A’ Khatas have been issued in just two wards alone.

