Infections, injury trauma lead to corneal blindness  

BENGALURU: Corneal blindness is the most common cause of blindness in patients, caused by infections (fungal, viral or bacterial) and trauma-related injuries, experts said.

Dr Rohit Shetty, chairman, Narayana Nethralaya, said that close to 1,000 corneal infection cases are seen annually across all hospitals, with 600-700 cases requiring transplants. He explained that they result from either fungal infection, trauma-related injuries while playing sports, accidents while bursting crackers, working with chemicals in laboratories or when pointed objects accidentally hit the eye.

Such conditions lead to thinning of the corneas, causing scarring and blindness, and requiring a corneal transplant. Ahead of the 38th National Eye Donation Fortnight beginning August 25, doctors said there is a need to raise awareness about eye donation. According to the National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment, around 10 lakh people suffering from corneal blindness are awaiting corneal transplants.

Dr Pallavi Joshi, consultant (cornea, ocular surface, and refractive surgery), Sankara Eye Hospital, also said the hospital performed 1,100 corneal transplants in the past five years. As per hospital data, 60 per cent of recipients of corneal transplants are children and youngsters up to the age of 40, while the remaining 40 per cent fall in the older age group.

She explained that congenital dystrophy (hereditary) is another reason for corneal transplant. It is discovered at a very young age, sometimes in infants just 5-8 months old, another doctor added. Another factor causing corneal blindness, especially among children in rural areas, is slaked lime (chuna or calcium hydroxide) which is sold in small bottles. Dr Shetty added that the bottles have flimsy packaging, which is risky for children fiddling with them.

The quality of corneal transplants has also improved with time. Dr Shetty said they have been training doctors to transplant multiple layers of cornea, which can benefit many people. He mentioned that after the demise of actor Puneeth Rajkumar who donated his eyes, four layers of his corneas were transplanted into four different people.

MIDNIGHT RUN ON SEPTEMBER 2

Narayana Nethralaya has organised a Midnight Run for Sight, an event to highlight the incidence of corneal blindness. People from all age groups can participate in the run on September 2, commencing at 11:59 p.m., starting and ending at Rajendra Singhji Army Officers Institute on Mahatma Gandhi Road. India observes National Eye Donation Fortnight annually from August 25 to September 8, with the goal of raising awareness about corneal blindness and promoting eye donation. The competitive 10k and 5k runs will offer cash prizes to the top finishers in the male and female category. Those interested can contact +918884018800.

