Cheers to your mixology adventure

Ratan Dash By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: One of the takeaways from the pandemic has been our willingness to learn new skills. One such is the art of making cocktails. For those of you who prefer to skip the crowd at any bar and yet treat yourself to an Instagram-worthy drink, learning the art of mixology is a game-changer.

Keep a mix of the must-haves, vodka, gin, whiskey (bourbon, scotch, or rye), tequila, rum, and brandy. Once you’ve got the essentials, it’s time to invest in tools that will help you. A bar cart is a good option to house all your mixology needs. A cocktail shaker is essential to shake that drink. Make sure to invest in stainless steel ones. Any cocktail lover knows that the key to the perfect drink is glassware. From martini glasses to classic highballs and everything in between, serving a drink with good glassware will elevate the experience.

Now that the groundwork is done, it’s time to get to the fun part, making the drinks. This involves shaking, stirring or throwing the drink where each method imparts its characteristics to the drink, influencing its taste, temperature, and texture. Shaking is the go-to technique for cocktails that include juices, creams, eggs, or other mixers that need thorough blending. Start by measuring your spirits and mixers.

Fill the shaker about two-thirds with ice cubes. Place the shaker’s cap and shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds. Use a strainer to pour the drink into your glass. Stirring is the preferred method for cocktails that rely solely on spirits to preserve their texture. Chill the glass by placing it in the freezer or fill it with ice water. Pour the spirits into a mixing glass filled with ice. Use a long bar spoon and stir to create a vortex in the centre for 30 seconds, let it rest, and strain as you pour into the chilled glass.

Some cocktail recipes call for a muddled ingredient (mojitos and old-fashioned are on this list). Simply put the ingredients in a shallow dish and grind until they are crushed, releasing their essential oils and strong flavours. Once ground, add them to the rest of the cocktail ingredients and mix.

Straining is as simple as it sounds – you often will pour a drink after it was shaken or stirred through a strainer to make sure the cocktail doesn’t have any chunks of ingredients or seeds in it. Many shakers come with a built-in strainer, but if it doesn’t you may want to invest in a fine mesh strainer!

Remember, mastering mixology is a journey. Practice, experimentation, and a willingness to learn will lead to delicious and captivating homemade cocktails that rival those of the finest bars.

