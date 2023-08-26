Residents of Banashankari in Bengaluru wants wet waste plant shut

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Banashankari, 6th Stage, have been facing a tough time because of the stench emanating from the wet waste processing plant in their layout since its inception. What has made matters worse for them is the mosquito menace due to the plant at Lingadgeeranahalli in the heart of their layout.

With the civic authorities remaining mute to several pleas, the Banashankari 6th Stage Residents’ Welfare Association has appealed to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to close down the plant, alleging that it is not following NGT rules. The association has also complained that leachate from the waste dumped at the plant is flowing into the nearby Sompura Lake.

TS Mahesh, president of the association, said, “We filed a complaint with KSPCB 10 days ago and officials from the Board visited the layout and collected samples for tests. But we haven’t heard from them so far. Despite filing several objections against the plant, no action has been taken.”

He said the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) Solid Waste Management (SWM) Department has not taken any action though the association filed several complaints urging it to address the problem being faced by the residents.

The layout has 14 blocks and the wet waste processing plant is in the middle of the 4th block. There are more than 10,000 houses in the layout. The plant handles around 150 tonnes of wet waste every day. With the personnel at the plant not handling the wet waste in a scientific manner, the area has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, residents alleged.

The residents said the plant should not have been built in the layout. Demanding its relocation, Krishnamurthy, a resident, said, “Many are suffering from rashes, itching, burning sensation and other allergies because of the chemicals used at the plant to reduce the foul smell. The KSPCB has been asked to monitor the plant, but it hasn’t done anything.”

A few residents have been threatened not to protest against the plant. “My house is within 500 metres of the plant and no buffer zone has been marked as per rules,” Krishnamurthy said. The residents said the original plan was to build a college in 2015 at the site where the plant has come up.

Jayaram inspects the Leachate Processing Unit

Palike’s South Zone Commissioner Jayaram Raipura inspected the new leachate processing unit at Chikkanagamangala Waste Treatment Plant on Friday. He said the 300-tonne capacity unit processes 280 tonnes of waste daily. Leachate processing is being done on a trial basis now. After getting clearance from the KSPCB, the unit will begin full-scale operation.

