Two more held after Sri Lankan nationals’ arrest in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Continuing the investigation into the arrest of three Sri Lankan nationals involved in murder cases, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) team has arrested two suspects who were allegedly funding them and making arrangements to send them to a foreign country on Indian passports.

The arrested have been identified as ASK Mansur Ali, a resident of Chennai, and Anbalagan M, a resident of Vivekangar in Bengaluru. The police have recovered Rs 57 lakh in cash from Ali, who is alleged to be a drug dealer while seizing 65 passports from Anbalagan, a passport agent.

The CCB police had arrested three Sri Lankans from an apartment in Yelahanka and investigations had revealed that two of them were involved in supari (contract) killings there and one had five murder cases against him, while the other had four.

“The accused were arrested based on the information provided by one Jai Paramesh, who sheltered the Sri Lankan nationals in the city. Paramesh received funds in cash and through online sources from Ali to arrange shelter for them. Paramesh was also trying to get Indian passports for the three foreigners with the help of Anbalagan. Both Ali and Anbalagan have been taken into police custody till September 1,” the police said, adding that the Sri Lankans had come in contact with Ali through Jalal, who is absconding.

