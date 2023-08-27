Man killed, two hurt as lorry crashes into eight vehicles in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man was killed and two others sustained serious injuries in a chain of accidents, in which eight vehicles were damaged. The incident occurred in Kalyan Nagar, Banasawadi traffic police station limits, on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Nemaraj (37), a resident of Yelahanka who hailed from Hassan. Nemaraj was married six months ago and was working with a private firm. Muthuraj and Rajesh were the other two, who were injured in the accident.

The police said a lorry laden with construction material was coming from Hindupur to KR Puram and rammed into several vehicles in which five cars, two lorries and a bike were damaged. The bike rider Nemaraj was fatally injured and died on the spot while Muthuraj and Rajesh, who were in a car, were injured.

Investigations revealed that the accused lorry driver Chandrashekhar was driving under the influence of alcohol and has been arrested.

BENGALURU: A man was killed and two others sustained serious injuries in a chain of accidents, in which eight vehicles were damaged. The incident occurred in Kalyan Nagar, Banasawadi traffic police station limits, on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Nemaraj (37), a resident of Yelahanka who hailed from Hassan. Nemaraj was married six months ago and was working with a private firm. Muthuraj and Rajesh were the other two, who were injured in the accident. The police said a lorry laden with construction material was coming from Hindupur to KR Puram and rammed into several vehicles in which five cars, two lorries and a bike were damaged. The bike rider Nemaraj was fatally injured and died on the spot while Muthuraj and Rajesh, who were in a car, were injured.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Investigations revealed that the accused lorry driver Chandrashekhar was driving under the influence of alcohol and has been arrested.