Revamped library opened at NLSIU

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Justice of India (CJI) and National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, DY Chandrachud inaugurated the redeveloped library at the premier institute, along with Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy on Saturday.

The library houses a collection of over 50,000 books and 20,000 journals covering a wide range of general and special subjects. The new library will be of immense help to specially-abled users.

All floors of the library have been laid with tactile pathways to allow for independent navigation. The lift offers access to all floors, a room on the ground floor is equipped with Braille printers, JAWS talking reader, desktop magnifiers, smart readers and an Online Daisy Player.

On Saturday, 1,699 students graduated from various academic programmes. The university awarded 43 gold medals to graduates during the convocation.

BENGALURU: Chief Justice of India (CJI) and National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, DY Chandrachud inaugurated the redeveloped library at the premier institute, along with Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy on Saturday. The library houses a collection of over 50,000 books and 20,000 journals covering a wide range of general and special subjects. The new library will be of immense help to specially-abled users. All floors of the library have been laid with tactile pathways to allow for independent navigation. The lift offers access to all floors, a room on the ground floor is equipped with Braille printers, JAWS talking reader, desktop magnifiers, smart readers and an Online Daisy Player.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On Saturday, 1,699 students graduated from various academic programmes. The university awarded 43 gold medals to graduates during the convocation.