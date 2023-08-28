More than 1.5 lakh people die in road accidents in India: DGP MA Saleem

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Every year, more than 1.5 lakh people are losing their lives in road accidents in India. Over six lakh people are left crippled to struggle their entire life, due to injuries suffered in road accidents,” said M A Saleem, Director General of Police (DGP), Criminal Investigation Department, Economic Offences and Special Units.

He was speaking after flagging off a car rally from Vidhana Soudha to Nandi Hills on Sunday. The rally was organised as part of the 50th anniversary of the Surgical Society of Bangalore to create awareness on road accidents.

Saleem further said that many people die in road accidents as they do not wear helmets or seat belts, they over-speed, or drive under the influence of alcohol. He called upon people to take utmost care while driving.

He also said that it is not easy to lead a normal life with disabilities caused due to road accidents.

Dr Venkatesh from the Surgical Society of Bangalore said, “If the public follows traffic rules properly, there will be no road accidents. Every life is important and people are playing with their lives by driving irresponsibly.

