Scary roads: Bengaluru sees 501 fatal accidents in 8 months 

Rishita Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On August 18, a 79-year-old man died after a private company shuttle bus hit him while waiting at the signal. He was on his way to meet his friends when the incident took place in Banashankari police limits.

In another incident on August 16, a four-year-old girl died on the spot when she and her father, riding on a two-wheeler came under the wheels of a BMTC bus in Kumarswamy traffic police limits. That is not all. Recent data from Bengaluru traffic police showed that 501 people have died and 2,598 suffered injuries in road accidents, from January 2023 to August 20, 2023. The data also recorded 3,099 road accidents in the city this year, for the said period. In 2022, the city had seen 3,822 accidents which killed 752 people. Data assessment shows a rise in the average number of accidents and deaths.

While traffic experts said that overspeeding, lack of awareness, and even the number of potholes in the city are the reasons for accidents, citizens said that lack of police presence and increasing traffic violations are at the root of the increasing accidents and fatalities. “In the August 16 case, where a child died, the bus was speeding in the wrong direction. Similarly, on August 17, a woman was hit by an over-speeding vehicle and died in the accident. There were no traffic police officials on the ground,” said the people.

Instead of answering the question of why there is a rise in road accidents and what needs to be done to address the issue, a Bengaluru traffic police inspector said, “Media and institutions have a crucial role in raising awareness regarding traffic rules and safety precautions. Cases vary based on factors such as speeding, reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Ultimately citizens should remain conscious of their driving speed.” Emphasizing the importance of self-discipline, the inspector also highlighted that the traffic police department was conducting a ‘Safe Route to School’ programme, a community effort in partnership with the education and transport departments, to enhance student and pedestrian safety.

He also added that they have implemented AI-generated devices to detect over-speeding vehicles, and have also increased the number of ambulances to cater to emergencies. “Recognizing that overspeeding is more prevalent in the city outskirts, we have strategically placed W-type barricades along turns to help manage speed,” he added.

