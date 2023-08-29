BBMP chief engineer critical, says DyCM DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said the condition of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief engineer Shivakumar is critical. The Palike official and eight staffers were injured in a fire outbreak at the BBMP quality control laboratory on August 11.

The DyCM visited the private hospital in Sheshadripuram where Shivakumar and lab operator Jyothi are undergoing treatment, and interacted with the doctors. He told them to give the best possible treatment to the patients.

Speaking to reporters later, Shivakumar said, “The BBMP chief engineer is on ventilator support. The doctors are giving him good treatment. I pray for his speedy recovery.”

The condition of Jyoti has improved a little, he said. On the other injured who are under treatment at Victoria Hospital, the minister said the condition of Vijayamala and Srinivas is stable and they are in intensive care unit. Manoj, Siraj, Sridhar and Santosh Kumar have been shifted to the ward.

To a query on the status of the investigation into the fire, he said, “Let the probe report come. Let the police and BBMP officials complete the investigation; then I will speak.”

Meanwhile, after media channels started telecasting rumours of the chief engineer’s death, Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath appealed that such news items should not be carried. Only the Palike will give official updates on the health condition of the patients, he said.

