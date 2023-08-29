Home Cities Bengaluru

Driver forces minor girl to accept proposal in Bengaluru, stabs & kidnaps her

As the victim was bleeding profusely, the accused admitted her to a private hospital at Rayaradoddi, Jeegenahalli, on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Road.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 16-year-old Ist PU student was stabbed and kidnapped by a spurned lover, right in front of her college gate in Ramanagara Town Police station limits on Monday morning 9.15 am. The accused was waiting for the girl near her college and tried to push her inside an SUV. When she opposed, he stabbed her hand and shoulder, and kidnapped her. 

Onlookers, who tried to stop the SUV, informed the police of the incident, when the accused managed to escape. The police later found out that the victim was admitted to a private hospital in Ramanagara. As the victim was bleeding profusely, the accused admitted her to a private hospital at Rayaradoddi, Jeegenahalli, on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Road. The police rushed to the hospital and took the accused, who was nearby, into custody. The victim is out of danger but in the ICU ward, where she is being treated.

The accused has been identified as DN Chethan, 28, of Dalimba village in Kanakapura taluk. The victim who is also from the same village is presently residing in Rayaradoddi, Ramanagara, and was a student of the Government Women’s PU College in Ramanagara.

Chethan was allegedly forcing the victim into a relationship which she kept opposing. He reportedly had a fight with the victim’s parents and relatives two months ago. The girl was staying with her relatives in Rayaradoddi. The accused reportedly wanted to marry her, and forced her to accept his proposal. When she refused he kidnapped her in an SUV. The accused, who worked as a car driver in an IT company in Bengaluru, had brought the company’s SUV to kidnap her.

“During the initial investigation, we checked the CCTV footage to get the SUV’s registration number, and contacted the owner. We then tracked the vehicle’s movements, which was found to be parked near the hospital where the victim was admitted. The vehicle has also been recovered,” said an official.

