Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC acquits police officer in graft case

Also, the accused is exonerated from the charges in the departmental enquiry, and therefore, the accused cannot be convicted the court noted. 

Published: 29th August 2023 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Representational image of Karnataka High Court. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court acquitted the then Police Inspector of Mahalakshmi Layout, B Ramakrishna, in a corruption case registered by the Lokayukta police as the prosecution failed to prove the disproportionate assets against the accused. 

Justice K Natarajan passed the order while allowing the appeal filed by Ramakrishna questioning the order dated February 18, 2019, passed by the sessions court sentencing him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for four years and to pay a fine of Rs 30 lakh for the offences punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. 

Setting aside the judgment of the sessions court, the HC said, the income of the appellant would be Rs 31.35 lakh and his assets would be Rs 20.44 lakh. Since the income exceeds the assets, hence there are no disproportionate assets. Also, the accused is exonerated from the charges in the departmental enquiry, and therefore, the accused cannot be convicted the court noted. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
acquitted graft case police officer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp