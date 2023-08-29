Karnataka HC acquits police officer in graft case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court acquitted the then Police Inspector of Mahalakshmi Layout, B Ramakrishna, in a corruption case registered by the Lokayukta police as the prosecution failed to prove the disproportionate assets against the accused.

Justice K Natarajan passed the order while allowing the appeal filed by Ramakrishna questioning the order dated February 18, 2019, passed by the sessions court sentencing him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for four years and to pay a fine of Rs 30 lakh for the offences punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Setting aside the judgment of the sessions court, the HC said, the income of the appellant would be Rs 31.35 lakh and his assets would be Rs 20.44 lakh. Since the income exceeds the assets, hence there are no disproportionate assets. Also, the accused is exonerated from the charges in the departmental enquiry, and therefore, the accused cannot be convicted the court noted.

