Onam sadhya: Tradition with a twist 

By Express News Service

From kiwi pachadi to dragon fruit payasam, the Onam sadhya has undergone several makeovers these

past years. CE brings you some of the latest additions to the menu

Chenathandum Cherupayar Thoran

by Vijayalekshmi Sarang

Ingredients

Elephant yam stem: 1 (washed and cleaned well)

Green gram (soaked overnight): 1 ½ cup

Chopped shallots: ½ cup

Grated coconut: 1 cup

Rice: for spluttering

Dry chilli: 2

Curry leaves: as required

Salt: as required

Turmeric powder: 1 teaspoon

Green chillies: 4 (slit and seeds removed)

Method of preparation

Cook the soaked green gram, drain the water, and keep it aside. In a pan, pour coconut oil and splutter a few rice grains in it, then add dry red chili pieces and curry leaves. Add the sliced shallots and stir well, until it changes colour. Add salt and turmeric powder, and sauté well. Later, add the chopped elephant yam stem and stir well. Close the lid and cook on low flame. Add the grated coconut and cooked green gram to the mix and stir well. Close the mix by covering a banana leaf on top of it and then close the lid. Cook for a few minutes. Stir well and serve hot.

Kiwi Pachadi

by Keerthi Nair

Ingredients

Kiwi: 3 (medium ripe)

Green chillies: 3

Cumin seeds: 1/2 tp

Mustard seeds: 1/2 teaspoon (crushed)and one teaspoon for tempering

Coconut oil: 1 tablespoon

Dried red chillies: 3 to 4

Curry leaves: 2 to 3 strands

Jaggery: 2 tablespoon

Chilli powder: 1/2 tablespoon

Turmeric powder: 1/2 teaspoon

Yoghurt: 3 tablespoon

Salt: to taste

Method of preparation

Peel and dice 3 kiwis and keep it aside. Grind 1/2 cup of grated coconut with 1/2 teaspoon of cumin seeds, water and keep it aside. In a clay pot, add diced kiwi, curry leaves, slit green chillies, two tablespoons grated jaggery, 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder, 1/2 tablespoon chili powder, water and salt to taste; cook on a medium flame until it becomes soft. Put the flame on medium, add coconut paste to the kiwi and mix well. Add 1/2 teaspoon of crushed mustard seeds over the curry and mix well. Turn off the flame and add the yoghurt and more salt if needed; mix well. Heat coconut oil and splutter some mustard seeds, curry leaves and dried red chillies; pour over the curry and enjoy.

Inji Thairu

Ingredients

Yoghurt/curd: 1 cup

Finely chopped ginger (Inji): a handful

Finely chopped green chillies: 3-4

Curry leaves: as required

Salt: to taste

Method of preparation

Add the finely-chopped fresh ginger, salt, and green chilies into a bowl. Mix them well with your hands and keep it for half an hour. Add the fresh curd or yoghurt as per need and stir well.

Avil Payasam

Ingredients

Avil: 300 gm

Milk: 1.5 litres

Saffron: 1 gm

Ghee: 250 gm

Raisins: 20 gm

Cashew: 50 gm

Cardamom powder: 10 gm

Method of preparation

Heat the pan on a medium-low fire and add the 100 grams of ghee. When the ghee melts, add cashews and raisins and fry them till they turn golden. Keep them aside. In the same pan, stir and mix the avil well in the ghee. Roast till the avil changes to a light golden colour. Then add milk and saffron. Keep the heat on low and bring the mix to a boil for 3 minutes. Then add sugar and cardamom powder and mix well so that sugar dissolves. Continue to simmer the avil payasam for 3 to 5 minutes. Turn off the stove. Add the roasted cashews and raisins to the payasam. Serve hot.

Dragon Fruit Nurukku Gothamb Payasam

by Najiya Ershad

Ingredients

Dragon fruit ripe (pink): 1 nos

Ghee: 100 ml

Sugar: 200 gm

Broken wheat: 1 cup

Milk: 1 litre

Cardamom powder: 1/2 teaspoon

Cashewnuts, raisins: 100gm

Method of preparation

Wash the broken wheat well and soak in water for half an hour. In a pressure cooker, cook the soaked broken wheat and keep it aside after one whistle. In a pan, put 150 gm ghee and add the smashed dragon fruit pulp. Stir well. Once the consistency starts to become thick, add sugar and stir for 15 minutes till the water gets drained out. Later add 1/2 litre milk and cardamom powder and stir well. Add the cooked broken wheat into the dragon fruit mix and stir well for five minutes on low heat. When it becomes thick add the rest of the milk and ghee and let it boil. Then add the roasted raisins and cashew nuts, mix everything well.

Zucchini Olan

by Keerthy Nair

Ingredients

Zucchini: 2, medium size

Thin coconut milk: 1 cup

Thick coconut milk: 1/2 cup

Curry leaves: 2 to 3 strands

Green chillies: 3

Coconut oil: 1 tablespoon

Salt to taste

Method of preparation

Wash and chop two medium-sized zucchini with skin. In a clay pot, add chopped zucchini, three slit green chillies, one strand of curry leaves, 1 cup of thin coconut milk, and salt to taste and cook well. Once the zucchini becomes soft enough, reduce the heat to low and add 1/2 cup of thick coconut milk; mix well. Turn off the heat and season the olan with coconut oil and lots of curry leaves. Cover the pot and allow it to rest for 10-15 minutes. Serve with Kerala Matta rice.

From kiwi pachadi to dragon fruit payasam, the Onam sadhya has undergone several makeovers these past years. CE brings you some of the latest additions to the menu Chenathandum Cherupayar Thoran by Vijayalekshmi Sarang Ingredientsgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Elephant yam stem: 1 (washed and cleaned well) Green gram (soaked overnight): 1 ½ cup Chopped shallots: ½ cup Grated coconut: 1 cup Rice: for spluttering Dry chilli: 2 Curry leaves: as required Salt: as required Turmeric powder: 1 teaspoon Green chillies: 4 (slit and seeds removed) Method of preparation Cook the soaked green gram, drain the water, and keep it aside. In a pan, pour coconut oil and splutter a few rice grains in it, then add dry red chili pieces and curry leaves. Add the sliced shallots and stir well, until it changes colour. Add salt and turmeric powder, and sauté well. Later, add the chopped elephant yam stem and stir well. Close the lid and cook on low flame. Add the grated coconut and cooked green gram to the mix and stir well. Close the mix by covering a banana leaf on top of it and then close the lid. Cook for a few minutes. Stir well and serve hot. Kiwi Pachadi by Keerthi Nair Ingredients Kiwi: 3 (medium ripe) Green chillies: 3 Cumin seeds: 1/2 tp Mustard seeds: 1/2 teaspoon (crushed)and one teaspoon for tempering Coconut oil: 1 tablespoon Dried red chillies: 3 to 4 Curry leaves: 2 to 3 strands Jaggery: 2 tablespoon Chilli powder: 1/2 tablespoon Turmeric powder: 1/2 teaspoon Yoghurt: 3 tablespoon Salt: to taste Method of preparation Peel and dice 3 kiwis and keep it aside. Grind 1/2 cup of grated coconut with 1/2 teaspoon of cumin seeds, water and keep it aside. In a clay pot, add diced kiwi, curry leaves, slit green chillies, two tablespoons grated jaggery, 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder, 1/2 tablespoon chili powder, water and salt to taste; cook on a medium flame until it becomes soft. Put the flame on medium, add coconut paste to the kiwi and mix well. Add 1/2 teaspoon of crushed mustard seeds over the curry and mix well. Turn off the flame and add the yoghurt and more salt if needed; mix well. Heat coconut oil and splutter some mustard seeds, curry leaves and dried red chillies; pour over the curry and enjoy. Inji Thairu Ingredients Yoghurt/curd: 1 cup Finely chopped ginger (Inji): a handful Finely chopped green chillies: 3-4 Curry leaves: as required Salt: to taste Method of preparation Add the finely-chopped fresh ginger, salt, and green chilies into a bowl. Mix them well with your hands and keep it for half an hour. Add the fresh curd or yoghurt as per need and stir well. Avil Payasam Ingredients Avil: 300 gm Milk: 1.5 litres Saffron: 1 gm Ghee: 250 gm Raisins: 20 gm Cashew: 50 gm Cardamom powder: 10 gm Method of preparation Heat the pan on a medium-low fire and add the 100 grams of ghee. When the ghee melts, add cashews and raisins and fry them till they turn golden. Keep them aside. In the same pan, stir and mix the avil well in the ghee. Roast till the avil changes to a light golden colour. Then add milk and saffron. Keep the heat on low and bring the mix to a boil for 3 minutes. Then add sugar and cardamom powder and mix well so that sugar dissolves. Continue to simmer the avil payasam for 3 to 5 minutes. Turn off the stove. Add the roasted cashews and raisins to the payasam. Serve hot. Dragon Fruit Nurukku Gothamb Payasam by Najiya Ershad Ingredients Dragon fruit ripe (pink): 1 nos Ghee: 100 ml Sugar: 200 gm Broken wheat: 1 cup Milk: 1 litre Cardamom powder: 1/2 teaspoon Cashewnuts, raisins: 100gm Method of preparation Wash the broken wheat well and soak in water for half an hour. In a pressure cooker, cook the soaked broken wheat and keep it aside after one whistle. In a pan, put 150 gm ghee and add the smashed dragon fruit pulp. Stir well. Once the consistency starts to become thick, add sugar and stir for 15 minutes till the water gets drained out. Later add 1/2 litre milk and cardamom powder and stir well. Add the cooked broken wheat into the dragon fruit mix and stir well for five minutes on low heat. When it becomes thick add the rest of the milk and ghee and let it boil. Then add the roasted raisins and cashew nuts, mix everything well. Zucchini Olan by Keerthy Nair Ingredients Zucchini: 2, medium size Thin coconut milk: 1 cup Thick coconut milk: 1/2 cup Curry leaves: 2 to 3 strands Green chillies: 3 Coconut oil: 1 tablespoon Salt to taste Method of preparation Wash and chop two medium-sized zucchini with skin. In a clay pot, add chopped zucchini, three slit green chillies, one strand of curry leaves, 1 cup of thin coconut milk, and salt to taste and cook well. Once the zucchini becomes soft enough, reduce the heat to low and add 1/2 cup of thick coconut milk; mix well. Turn off the heat and season the olan with coconut oil and lots of curry leaves. Cover the pot and allow it to rest for 10-15 minutes. Serve with Kerala Matta rice.