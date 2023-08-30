24 skywalks to come up across Bengaluru-Mysuru NH

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After repeated complaints from the locals that connectivity to their villages has been cut off because of the construction of the Bengaluru-Mysuru access controlled highway and that they have to risk their lives to cross the road, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to build 24 skywalks across the highway.

Even Additional Director-General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar, who inspected the highway in June, said that in the absence of skywalks, pedestrians risk their lives by trying to to cross the highway where vehicles ply at high speed. And among the measures to reduce the number of accidents on the highway, he had suggested construction of skywalks.

Metal barrier fence has been installed along the access-controlled highway to prevent people from entering it. But in the absence of safe passageways, pedestrians have cut open the fence to cross the highway at many places.

NHAI sources revealed that in about a year, all 24 skywalks will be built across the highway. While the first skywalk will be built at Kaniminike, where all vehicles get down the flyover ramp that starts after Panchamuki Ganesha Temple on the outskirts of Bengaluru, the last skywalk will come up at Siddalingapura.

The skywalks will benefit people of many villages along the access-controlled highway between Mysuru and Bengaluru.

Skywalks will come up at Kaniminike, Manchanayakanahalli, Kallugoppahalli, Hulthar Hossadoddi, Madapura, Dabanagunda, Rudrakshipura, Agaralinganadoddi, Mobbalagere, Gejjalagere Industrial Area, Gejjalagere, B Gowdagere, Boodanuru, Kalenahalli, Ragimiddanahalli, Siddapura, Ganguru, Gowdahalli, Brahmapura, Kalasthavadi and Siddalingapura.

