5-hr delay, IndiGo passengers furious 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Angry scenes were witnessed inside Terminal 1 of Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday, after an IndiGo flight to Kolkata was delayed by nearly five-and-a-half hours. One of the flyers was rushing to his hometown after hearing of his mother’s death.

Samza Rahim, a fourth year MBBS student at Bangalore Medical College, who reached the airport at 12 noon for the 4.05pm flight (6E-6572), told TNIE that he was finally boarding the flight at 9.33pm. “Over 100 of us, including many senior citizens, have been waiting for over eight hours, as many reached the airport by 1pm. I have personally been waiting for nine hours.”

Charging IndiGo with failing to provide any support, Rahim said, “We were not given any refreshments or support by IndiGo staff. We have been dashing to three boarding gates after we were informed that our flight was arriving at one of the gates. I am very disappointed by the lack of care by IndiGo. One person was crying because he was desperate to reach Kolkata as his mother had expired.”

Other IndiGo flights to Kolkata were also delayed, and finally, all flyers boarded one flight which departed after 9.30pm.

Rahim released three videos on social media about the plight of passengers, and IndiGo staff are nowhere in sight. Passengers crowded around CISF personnel at the boarding gate, demanding answers, but got none.

It is understood that operational reasons delayed the flight. Meanwhile, IndiGo released a statement about a different flight (6E 455) from Kolkata to Bengaluru, which read, “IndiGo flight 6E 455 returned to Kolkata after takeoff due to a technical issue. The pilot followed standard operating procedures and landed back in Kolkata. An alternate aircraft is being arranged to bring passengers to Bengaluru,” it said.



