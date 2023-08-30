BBMP blaze: Police to send 2nd notice to engg-in-chief

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Halasuru Gate Police, who have registered a case in connection with a fire at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) Quality Assurance Lab on August 11, is likely to serve a second notice to the official, BS Prahalad.

A senior officer from the police station said the first notice was issued on August 12, but till date, the official has not appeared before the police to record his statement.

“The official (Prahalad) says he is in charge of conducting a probe into the fire accident, and that he is busy with document collection and other violations. He says he cannot appear before us. Normally, 15 days are given for a person to appear before the police,” he added.

“If the official does not appear even after the second notice, then it will be mentioned in the chargesheet that the official was non-cooperative and did not appear for investigation. Then, he will be answerable only to the court. The official is not an accused in the incident and cannot be arrested,” he added. Despite calls and messages, Prahalad did not respond.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday visited a private hospital to inquire about the health condition of severely injured Quality Assurance Lab (QAL) Chief Engineer Shivakumar and said his condition remains critical.

