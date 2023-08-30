Cut pollution, live 2.4 years longer: Report

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: “The life expectancy of people in Karnataka will increase by 2.4 years if the state manages to control the fine particulate matter air pollution (PM 2.5) as per the World Health Organisation PM 2.5 guideline of 5 μg/m³,” an Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report released on Tuesday, by the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute, showed.

Karnataka is one of the ten most populous states in India and currently its annual average for particulate matter concentration stands at 29.5 μg/m³. The AQLI report highlighted that all of India’s 1.3 billion people live in areas where the annual average particulate pollution level exceeds the WHO guideline, while 67.4 per cent of the population live in areas that exceed the country’s own national air quality standard of 40 μg/m3.

Avinash Kumar Chanchal of Greenpeace India, a Bengaluru-based NGO, said, “This report must be a wake-up call for the pollution control board officials in Karnataka and measures must be taken to tackle pollution in the state.” Chanchal added that there are several cities in the state which do not have an action plan to reduce pollution.

All sectors’ contribution to pollution including burning of fossil fuels, emissions from burning of waste or pollution occurring on construction site or road must be studied thoroughly to develop a concrete plan otherwise the state will be under a public health crisis in the upcoming years.

Experts noted that the focus on road infrastructure in Bengaluru is observed to be more car-centric. “The road infrastructure involving construction of flyovers and tunnel roads promote more four wheelers than public transport. Rather than promoting it, the government must focus on integrating public transport system and building infrastructure for non motorised transport. It will be a major contributor in curbing pollution,” they added.

The report noted that particulate pollution is the greatest threat to human health in India, taking 5.3 years off an average Indian life. In contrast, cardiovascular diseases reduce the average Indian’s life expectancy by about 4.5 years, while child and maternal malnutrition reduces only 1.8 years.

