Provide a safe environment for children to emote freely: Experts

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Suicides among young children can be prevented if they are provided with a safe environment at every touch point, be it the parents, school teachers or instructors in their extracurricular classes, allowing them to emote freely any time, experts said.

Prof of Psychiatry Prabha S Chandra, dean (behavioural science), Nimhans, said that in the age of social media, youngsters experience a lot of pressure, other than academic-related, peer pressure, rejection and stress of looking good or body image issues, without understanding how to deal with them. On a Bengaluru girl dying by suicide, Dr Chandra said multiple reasons could have caused the girl to take the decision.

Experts said young people get overwhelmed in certain situations where they are unable to articulate their emotions. They end up taking the extreme step in a state of complete helplessness. It is not very difficult to identify a vulnerable child. If people in their immediate surroundings are more alert and non-judgemental, society will be able to prevent such cases, Dr Chandra said.

The responsibility of supporting a person does not solely lie with mental health experts, Dr Chandra said. When such incidents occur in a city like Bengaluru with a lot of mental health professionals readily available, it shows the continued need to normalise talking about mental health issues and providing people with necessary support, Dr Chandra added.

HOW MANY HIGH-RISES IN CITY? OFFICIALS HAVE NO CLUE

The department of town planning has said that it has no clue on how many high-rise buildings are there in BBMP limits. Additional Director of Town Planning, BBMP, Girish said, “Permission for high-rise buildings were being given for over 30 years. Many buildings have come up and many are under construction. The department does not have this data. The BBMP revenue department may provide these details.” However, no official from the revenue department responded.



