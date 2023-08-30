Rajini returns to where it all began

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a regular workday for BMTC staffers at the Jayanagar bus depot on Tuesday when little did they realise that it will turn out to be one of the most precious days of their lives. Around 11.30 am, a security guard noticed an elderly person clad in a white dhoti and kurta taking pictures of the depot board from outside. He paid a little more attention and soon realised that the visitor was none other than superstar Rajinikanth.

Even before the guard could inform his higher-ups at the depot, news of the arrival of Rajinikanth spread like wildfire and all the staff started swarming him.“We immediately rushed to the gate after we came to know that Rajinikanth had come. It looked like he just wished to have a look at his old workplace from outside and leave. After we invited him, he entered the depot. All our crew members were overjoyed and left spellbound. We didn’t know what to do! There were around 100 BMTC staff, including bus drivers, conductors, mechanics and others. The actor was accompanied by his friend and former BMTC driver Raj Bahadur,” Jayanagar bus depot manager Ravindra B told TNIE. It was Bahadur who motivated Rajinikanth to try his luck in cinema.

“As our office room is small and cannot fit all the people, we put a chair near the petrol pump inside the depot and the actor sat and posed for photos with our staff,” Ravindra added.Ravindra said the actor spent around 20 minutes in the depot and after all the staff took photos with him, he calmly waved at all and went away in his car.

The BMTC staff, who were charged up by the actor’s visit, said they were astonished by his humble nature, whose recent flick ‘Jailer’ has stormed the box office. Some of the staff, who arrived just after the actor left the depot, cursed their luck.

The actor is known to visit places in disguise in Bengaluru, but this time chose not to conceal his identity. Rajinikanth is said to have worked on route number 10A operating between Majestic and Srinagar in Bengaluru.

Prior to this, Rajinikanth visited the Raghavendra Mutt at Seethapathy Agrahara in Chamarajpet, where the actor is said to be a regular devotee before entering the Tamil film industry.

VIDYARTHI BHAVAN MASALA DOSA AND MAIYYAS COFFEE

Before picking up his friend Raj Bahadur, Rajinikanth is said to have got a butter masala dosa takeaway from Vidyarthi Bhavan and savoured it. The actor also sipped a cup of coffee from the Maiyyas outlet in Jayanagar before heading to the bus depot

BBMP to live telecast Gruha Lakshmi launch

With the state government to launch the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Mysuru on Wednesday, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will telecast the event in all 198 wards of the city. TV/LED screens have been put up along with necessary facilities like seating, toilets, drinking water, electricity and internet at the venues. Zonal commissioners of eight zones are in-charge to ensure the programme is telecast in each ward. The main programme will be at Town Hall.

BENGALURU: It was a regular workday for BMTC staffers at the Jayanagar bus depot on Tuesday when little did they realise that it will turn out to be one of the most precious days of their lives. Around 11.30 am, a security guard noticed an elderly person clad in a white dhoti and kurta taking pictures of the depot board from outside. He paid a little more attention and soon realised that the visitor was none other than superstar Rajinikanth. Even before the guard could inform his higher-ups at the depot, news of the arrival of Rajinikanth spread like wildfire and all the staff started swarming him.“We immediately rushed to the gate after we came to know that Rajinikanth had come. It looked like he just wished to have a look at his old workplace from outside and leave. After we invited him, he entered the depot. All our crew members were overjoyed and left spellbound. We didn’t know what to do! There were around 100 BMTC staff, including bus drivers, conductors, mechanics and others. The actor was accompanied by his friend and former BMTC driver Raj Bahadur,” Jayanagar bus depot manager Ravindra B told TNIE. It was Bahadur who motivated Rajinikanth to try his luck in cinema. “As our office room is small and cannot fit all the people, we put a chair near the petrol pump inside the depot and the actor sat and posed for photos with our staff,” Ravindra added.Ravindra said the actor spent around 20 minutes in the depot and after all the staff took photos with him, he calmly waved at all and went away in his car. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The BMTC staff, who were charged up by the actor’s visit, said they were astonished by his humble nature, whose recent flick ‘Jailer’ has stormed the box office. Some of the staff, who arrived just after the actor left the depot, cursed their luck. The actor is known to visit places in disguise in Bengaluru, but this time chose not to conceal his identity. Rajinikanth is said to have worked on route number 10A operating between Majestic and Srinagar in Bengaluru. Prior to this, Rajinikanth visited the Raghavendra Mutt at Seethapathy Agrahara in Chamarajpet, where the actor is said to be a regular devotee before entering the Tamil film industry. VIDYARTHI BHAVAN MASALA DOSA AND MAIYYAS COFFEE Before picking up his friend Raj Bahadur, Rajinikanth is said to have got a butter masala dosa takeaway from Vidyarthi Bhavan and savoured it. The actor also sipped a cup of coffee from the Maiyyas outlet in Jayanagar before heading to the bus depot BBMP to live telecast Gruha Lakshmi launch With the state government to launch the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Mysuru on Wednesday, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will telecast the event in all 198 wards of the city. TV/LED screens have been put up along with necessary facilities like seating, toilets, drinking water, electricity and internet at the venues. Zonal commissioners of eight zones are in-charge to ensure the programme is telecast in each ward. The main programme will be at Town Hall.