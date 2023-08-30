Weaves of  nostalgia

Monika Monalisa By

BENGALURU: The smell of nostalgia plays an important role in any collection that comes from the creative mind of celebrity designer Karan Torani. The designer, who was in the city, says the best way he presents his designs is through a series of stories. Just like his last series, Rafu, starring actor Adil Hussain and Sheeba Chadha. The collection and the series were inspired by the relationship between his parents which has evolved with time.

The eponymous label is dedicated not only to his thirst to create something ‘beautiful and personal’, but also to create a legacy for his family. “I always felt that it was only those with family history who were celebrated. I then wondered why only stories with legacy were important. What about people who are trying to do something on their own?

For me my surname and brand are my own,” he says, adding, “Design schools always suggest travelling for inspiration. I don’t need to go anywhere, I just look around my house for inspiration.” The label, which was established years ago, caught everyone’s attention with their campaign Sindhi Tent House. The pop of colours and Indian-ness to the collection was a breath of fresh air for many. The designer says doing the campaign was bringing life full circle.

“It was like an emotional ode to my father. We all have grown up seeing celebrations with colourful tents. That’s the reality of 70 per cent of India,” he says, adding, “While I am creating a luxury brand, I felt there was a disconnect in the world of fashion. Coming from a lower middle-class background – my father was a tamboowala (tent builder), who built his life around it – I have based many of my designs on childhood fascinations.”

His collections are picked by Bollywood beauties like Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, and Kajol to name a few. However, having owned a relatively-young brand, the designer is aware of the already- established luxury fashion industry. There have been challenges for sure, but he believes in not looking into the power game and being honest with his style.

“My designs are very personal to me. If it’s not something that I have a memory of or relate to, then I don’t go ahead. Many people have suggested including young people in my campaigns, but for me, fashion is a young concept,” says Torani, although he mentions, tonguein- cheek, that his dream is to design for veteran Bollywood actor Rekha and Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep.

