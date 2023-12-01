Bengaluru: Anxious moments for Metro commuters as laptops get mixed up during checks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two identical Dell laptop bags caused much tension for two Metro commuters, after they got inadvertently exchanged during security checks at Nagasandra Metro station recently. It had a happy ending though, as the duo was able to meet up at another Metro station for a bag exchange session a few hours later.

Madhusudhan, a final-year engineering student, and a resident of Madyanayakanahalli, was on his way for a training session at JSpiders near Rajajinagar on Tuesday morning when the confusion occurred.

Madhusudhan’s bag

“I go to the Nagasandra Metro station everyday and take a Metro up to Rajajinagar. From there, I take a bus to 7th Block where my centre is located. It was 7.50 am when I reached the station and completed the security checks. I collected my black Dell bag with my laptop and rushed to board the train,” he told TNIE.

The student did not realise until his class started and he opened his laptop and was looking for the ‘Notes’ section that it was not his laptop! Within five minutes, he got a call from a person who said he was employed at L&T Mindtree and got his number through the ID card in the laptop bag he had picked up.

“He found out the mistake when he opened his laptop bag to take his earpods out and found it missing and learnt it was the wrong bag!” Madhusudhan said.

The student requested him to come to Sandal Soap Factory Metro station as it was near his institute. “My friend and I dashed on his two-wheeler to the station. We exchanged our bags, much to the relief of both of us. I missed one session of my class, while the other passenger too must have missed out on some office time due to our mistake,” he added.

