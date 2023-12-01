Bengaluru a global IT hub: German envoy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the face of evolving threats, it is crucial for nations to develop resilient national security strategies, said German Ambassador to India Dr Philipp Ackermann.

Speaking at the Synergia Foundation in the city, the diplomat underscored Bengaluru’s vital role as one of the world’s most significant IT and tech hubs, and boasting of an extensive German presence across big and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). He spoke about a ‘Science Centre’ which is scheduled to open in January next year and will serve as a dynamic nexus between science and academia.

The ambassador spoke about the emerging complex international landscape following the Ukraine war and the growing influence of China in geopolitics. He drew attention to climate change and the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP 28 in Dubai and stressed the need for urgent action to limit global warming.

Dr Ackermann highlighted the promising German-Indian Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP), citing the Bengaluru Metro as a successful example of the bilateral collaboration.

Regarding the Indo-German strategic partnership, he said Germany sincerely desires India to reconsider its ties with Russia and actively enhance its military presence in the Indo-Pacific region, where his country is keen on deepening its military collaboration with India. He lauded India’s leadership role in emerging markets while suggesting that the country has the potential to surpass China if the “strategic cards are played effectively.”

