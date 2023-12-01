Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka CM flags off 262 ‘108’ ambulances

Comparing smaller government-run healthcare centres to Jayadeva Hospital, the CM said if Jayadeva can set high quality standards, other hospitals should also provide such facilities to citizens.

Published: 01st December 2023 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2023 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

The newly launched ambulances outside the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

The newly launched ambulances outside the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to improve the service of ‘108’ ambulances in Karnataka, which have often been criticised for poor quality, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah flagged off 262 new ambulances in Bengaluru on Thursday. 

Comparing smaller government-run healthcare centres to Jayadeva Hospital, the CM said if Jayadeva can set high quality standards, other hospitals should also provide such facilities to citizens.

"Ambulances play a crucial role in saving lives. Currently, four ambulances operate in each taluk and the state needs over 840 ambulances to expand services."

He added that thousands of people are seen availing private diagnostic services, despite the high costs, and advised the health minister to focus more on improving healthcare facilities in North Karnataka.  

Another aspect of the alleged nexus between ambulance drivers and private hospitals was also pointed out by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. “The ambulance drivers have an underhand pact with private hospitals and they take all accident patients to private hospitals instead of government hospitals,” he charged. Patients could have received treatment in a government set-up at a much lower cost, but they end up paying lakhs instead, he added.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao added that a technical advisory committee has already been formed in this regard. Also, a team of senior officers of the department has been sent to study good models in other states.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
108 ambulances

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp