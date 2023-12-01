Karnataka CM flags off 262 ‘108’ ambulances

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to improve the service of ‘108’ ambulances in Karnataka, which have often been criticised for poor quality, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah flagged off 262 new ambulances in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Comparing smaller government-run healthcare centres to Jayadeva Hospital, the CM said if Jayadeva can set high quality standards, other hospitals should also provide such facilities to citizens.

"Ambulances play a crucial role in saving lives. Currently, four ambulances operate in each taluk and the state needs over 840 ambulances to expand services."

He added that thousands of people are seen availing private diagnostic services, despite the high costs, and advised the health minister to focus more on improving healthcare facilities in North Karnataka.

Another aspect of the alleged nexus between ambulance drivers and private hospitals was also pointed out by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. “The ambulance drivers have an underhand pact with private hospitals and they take all accident patients to private hospitals instead of government hospitals,” he charged. Patients could have received treatment in a government set-up at a much lower cost, but they end up paying lakhs instead, he added.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao added that a technical advisory committee has already been formed in this regard. Also, a team of senior officers of the department has been sent to study good models in other states.

