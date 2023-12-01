Over 60 schools in and around Bengaluru get bomb threats via email; students, staff evacuated  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 68 private schools in and around Bengaluru received bomb threats via anonymous emails on Friday morning, triggering panic among the staff and parents.

The students and staff were immediately evacuated from the school premises.

The school authorities immediately alerted the police, who reached the institutions concerned with the bomb disposal squads and anti-sabotage check teams. However, no suspicious objects were found yet and prima facie, it looks like a hoax message, the police said.

State Home Minister G Parameshwara said the message had come from an id "kharijites@beeble.com," saying bombs have been placed in the schools in Bengaluru and threatened to kill children and staff. "We are seriously verifying it and its source. I have spoken to the Commissioner and officials and have given the necessary instructions and verification on whether it is true or hoax and measures to be taken accordingly.

We will verify as to who is behind it and if there is an involvement of any terrorist organisation, and take measures accordingly. For now, it cannot be said who is behind it. The message in the email asks people to convert and other things--it will be verified," he told reporters.

"The threat emails to schools in the city have been sent using Virtual Private Network (VPN) where the accused can send such emails sitting anywhere. There is no need to panic as police and the bomb disposal squad have rushed to the spot to handle the situation. In all probabilities, the threats will be a hoax," city police commissioner B Dayananda said.

The email from kharijites@beeble.com was sent around 6.03 am on Friday. The email claimed there were explosive devices on the school grounds. The email further mentioned 'convert to Islam or die under the weight of the sword of Islam'.

Bomb Disposal Squads who were combing through the premises did not confirm the presence of bombs as of yet.

Last year, emails about bomb threats to around 30 schools in Bengaluru were sent which later turned out to be a hoax.

CM Siddaramaiah said, "I have spoken to police officers and I have instructed them to take adequate security measures at all places, to remain cautious, and to find out those behind it," he told PTI.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar visited one of the schools which received the bomb threat. "I was a bit dismayed after seeing the news on TV, as some schools I know and the one near my house were also mentioned. So I went out to check. The police have shown me the mail. Prima facie, it appears to be fake (hoax). I spoke to the police. But we should be cautious," he told PTI.

Shivakumar appealed to parents not to worry and said their children would be safe.

#BombThreat calls



Several schools in Bengaluru are on high alert after they received bomb threat calls on Friday morning. Parents came to pick up their children.



Video by @ShashidharNIE @NewIndianXpress @Cloudnirad pic.twitter.com/tQaXjcsdRa — TNIE Karnataka (@XpressBengaluru) December 1, 2023

Meanwhile, the Opposition slammed the government over the matter, alleging there was deterioration of law and order in the state.

(With additional inputs from PTI and online desk)

