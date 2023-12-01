Singapore model mooted to ease traffic in Bengaluru

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) MD Anjum Parvez has said that it would be better for Bengaluru if it follows the Singapore model, where it is mandatory for car owners to buy a separate licence that costs more than the vehicle.

He was sharing his views at a session on ‘The CASE (Connected, Automated, Shared & Electric) for Future Mobility’ at ‘Bengaluru Tech Summit’ on Thursday.

“Before an individual buys a car in Singapore, he/she must get permission for it. After that, the owner has to get a licence that costs more than the car price,” Parvez said, answering a question on the immediate measure to reduce congestion in the city.

Parvez also batted for levying congestion charges in the city, where an individual, who wishes to enter an area in the CBD with high traffic, has to pay for it.

Chairman and Managing Director of Purple Mobility Solutions Prasanna Patwardhan supported imposition of congestion charges in Bengaluru and said, “Building tunnel roads and underpasses, widening of roads and providing free parking facilities will only encourage private transport. Congestion charges must be levied,” he said.

Electric aircraft to be major starting point

Director of Beta Technologies Blake Opsahi said through electric aircraft the operating costs can be brought down significantly. “India has more than 200 airports and has an excellent aviation infrastructure. The cost of flying a passenger from the city to the airport, which is around Rs 4,000, can be halved if electric aircraft are used. Electric aircraft will be a major starting point in the sectors of cargo, logistics, medical and defence,” he said, adding that India can attain massive economic growth through air connectivity.

Common mobility card

Through a common mobility card, people can use Metro, bus and cab services, said BMRCL MD Anjum Parvez. “It is a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Commuters can make use of the common mobility card to travel seamlessly. It will be operational soon,” he added.

Uber to run buses

Soon, you may be able to travel by Uber buses in Bengaluru. The taxi aggregator is aiming at introducing Uber bus service to reduce traffic congestion, said Sanjay Chadha, Director, Public Policy and Government Relations, Uber India and South Asia. He said a bus is being run on a pilot basis in Delhi.

35 unique tech products, solutions developed by startups unveiled

The Department of Electronics, IT, BT, and ST has unveiled 35 ground-breaking products and solutions developed by startups during the 26th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2023. The array of innovative solutions included electronic devices integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), advancements in automotive manufacturing, innovations in footwear and accessories, technologies in avionics and defence, effluent air treatment solutions, apps to prevent fraudulent transactions, fabric authentication tools, Animations & Comics, and Deep Tech-based platforms for quality assessment.

Most of the startups have been supported by the Karnataka government. Of the 35 startups, 9 are women-led, underlining the inclusive and diverse nature of Karnataka’s startup ecosystem. Some of the innovations are helmet which prevents hair fall, an eco-friendly device that can attract and kill mosquitoes, and an oxygen generator that can remove pure oxygen from water for medical use.

