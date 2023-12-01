‘Tech-enabled India will escape middle-income trap’

Namrata Sindwani By

BENGALURU: Of the 101 middle income economies in the 1960, only 13 managed to become high-income by 2008 due to ‘middle-income trap’, said Dr Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, and added that the country can escape this trap by investing in technology.

While addressing a conference at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, he said biology will drive the next technology revolution in India, making the country a global leader. India is projected to be a USD 300 billion biotechnology sector with a 17% growth by 2030. Biopharmaceuticals, bioindustry, bioagriculture, bioIT and bio services are the key segments of this sector.

He informed that the government is aiming to create a catalog of genetic variations in Indians and a reference haplotype (a group of genomic variants) by carrying out whole genomic sequencing of 10,000 samples from over 100 communities. Besides developing genome based precision medicine in India, they aim to make the data available for public access for research purposes.

The principal secretary also highlighted the issues of textile waste and the global rice crisis adding to the carbon emissions.

