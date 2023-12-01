Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Tech-enabled India will escape middle-income trap’

The principal secretary also highlighted the issues of textile waste and the global rice crisis adding to the carbon emissions.

Published: 01st December 2023 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2023 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India

Dr Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India. (Photo | dbtindia.gov.in)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Of the 101 middle income economies in the 1960, only 13 managed to become high-income by 2008 due to ‘middle-income trap’, said Dr Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, and added that the country can escape this trap by investing in technology. 

While addressing a conference at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, he said biology will drive the next technology revolution in India, making the country a global leader. India is projected to be a USD 300 billion biotechnology sector with a 17% growth by 2030. Biopharmaceuticals, bioindustry, bioagriculture, bioIT and bio services are the key segments of this sector. 

He informed that the government is aiming to create a catalog of genetic variations in Indians and a reference haplotype (a group of genomic variants) by carrying out whole genomic sequencing of 10,000 samples from over 100 communities. Besides developing genome based precision medicine in India, they aim to make the data available for public access for research purposes. 

The principal secretary also highlighted the issues of textile waste and the global rice crisis adding to the carbon emissions.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp