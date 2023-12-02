Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru cops bust FedEx scam, nab eight fraudsters 

Along with 11 mobile phones, police seized cheque books, passbooks, and ATM cards. Police are investigating the matter to check if more people were involved.

Published: 02nd December 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Beware of online fraudsters!

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Malleswaram police have busted a gang of cybercriminals in connection with a FedEx courier scam, and arrested eight fraudsters who defrauded over Rs 1 crore from people. Police recovered over Rs 13.17 lakh in cash, 11 mobile phones, and froze Rs 19 lakh transferred across 148 bank accounts. The accused were identified as Wasim N (30), Habeebullah M (35), Nizamuddin (24), Mushraff Khan (24), B Nurulla Khan (53), Mohammed Umar (44), Syed Ahmed alias Moula, and Syed Hussain.

Police said the accused posed as Mumbai Crime Branch officers and defrauded people by falsely claiming that their FedEx parcel contained a number of items, including drugs, passports, and credit cards. The accused coerced people into paying a specific amount by threatening them that their accounts would be frozen by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) if they fail to pay a certain amount.

Along with 11 mobile phones, police seized cheque books, passbooks, and ATM cards. Police are investigating the matter to check if more people were involved.

FedEx released a statement warning people, amid increasing cyber cases being reported against the courier service. “FedEx does not request personal information through unsolicited phone calls, mail or email for goods being shipped or held, unless requested or initiated by customers.

If any individual receives any suspicious phone calls or messages, they are advised not to provide their personal information. Instead, they should immediately contact the local law enforcement authorities within the vicinity, or report to the cybercrime department of the government of India,” the statement said. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cybercriminals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp