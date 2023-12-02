Home Cities Bengaluru

CM Siddaramaiah orders probe into bomb threat mails

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara too said the government will thoroughly investigate the matter. He directed the police to be on high alert.

Published: 02nd December 2023 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday has directed the police to conduct a detailed probe into the bomb threats received by 68 schools, and provide adequate security to schools.

Speaking to reporters here, the CM said, “I have told the police to check the source of the e-mail.” Siddaramaiah also said he has directed police to give protection to temples. 

“Similar threat emails and calls were made in the past too. One need not panic,” he urged the worried parents.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara too said the government will thoroughly investigate the matter. He directed the police to be on high alert. “We have taken this incident seriously. We will take it to its logical end. We need to be more prepared to ensure such incidents do not repeat,” he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar said they are confident of apprehending the culprits in less than 24 hours. He visited Neev Academy, one of the schools which received the hoax bomb threat.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner has already informed that it is fake mail. “The police, however, are not taking any chances and bomb disposal squads are combing the premises of all the schools which received the threat,” Shivakumar said.

The DyCM also said that he is in constant touch with the police. “Hoax threats can’t be taken lightly and a thorough investigation needs to be done,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hoax Bomb Threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp