Here, there, & everywhere

Rubi Chakravarti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is a rumour floating around in ‘namma ooru’ that I am MIA! When ‘the sundry’ espy my ‘glowing countenance’ (I swear I was referred to as such by one erudite gentleman!), some act a little shocked at my presence! Perhaps my competition thought it would be nice to imply that my bag and baggage now belong in the erstwhile city of Mumbai. No such luck! Though my munchkin is a big draw, it certainly doesn’t entail me packing up and re-locating. Bengaluru is my city and leaving is not an option. At least not till I write my ‘tell-all book’ tentatively titled ‘A Fly On The Wall’! Now that should keep those with vested interests squirming.

Raghu Nair and Kausalya Ramani

Meanwhile, yours truly, after a hiatus, played social queen bee to the core. I was thrilled to be invited by good friend and food aficionado Aslam Gafoor to experience some fabulous Indian fare at the new 13th floor fine dining restaurant, Ahara at the Oterra Hotel in Electronic City. The eclectic guest list was fun and informative. People from different walks of life made for interesting conversations (instead of having the same old ‘vapidos’). Needless to say the ‘spirits’ like the Malhar cocktails and limited release Oloroso Single Malts made sure everyone was in high spirits indeed! Even though we had to travel over hill and dale to get there, one does small favours like these for good friends and chefs like Suvranjan, who is a master of Indian cuisine.

Though the lovely Dia Bhandari doesn’t technically live in our city anymore, she is what we call a ‘pucca’ Bangalore girl. Soft spoken, erudite and sophisticated, she hosted the famed Bvlgari trunk show at the Presidential suite of The Conrad Hotel. We were greeted by the flamboyant Lionel Chemburkar (the client advisor and sales-support), who insisted we partake of some chilled champagne and hors d’oeuvres before we viewed the bedazzling collection. The collection had the most iconic watch, the gorgeous Bvlgari Serpenti Misteriosi Romani and needless to say we were mesmerized by the serpents Sri Lankan Sapphire eyes. It is really wonderful to see international mega-brands coming into our cities and treating us with the respect we deserve. Dia Bhandari has a formidable Bengaluru lineage and it isn’t a small wonder that only the top brands seek her out to host their trunk shows, knowing her association with the cream of Bengaluru society… though some charlatans do manage to slip through the cracks! Our bedazzling afternoon ended with a great lunch at Conrad’s pan-Asian restaurant Mikusu.

My week ended on a high note when a small group of ‘consumption-connoisseurs’ headed determinedly towards the hidden Japanese gem, Matsuri, at Chancery Hotels. I have heard many whispers of this truly authentic Japanese restaurant that has existed for nearly five years and the only people who really know about it are the Japanese expats! We corrected this grave mistake by landing up there and getting truly blown away by the food, which was light, fresh authentic and incredibly delicious. Their shy chef is from Osaka and he preferred to let his food do the talking for him. The only thing I can say…if you snooze you lose, so head there as fast as possible.

Sayonara till the next time.

Rubi Chakravarti

Writer, actor and funny girl

(The writers’ views are their own)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: There is a rumour floating around in ‘namma ooru’ that I am MIA! When ‘the sundry’ espy my ‘glowing countenance’ (I swear I was referred to as such by one erudite gentleman!), some act a little shocked at my presence! Perhaps my competition thought it would be nice to imply that my bag and baggage now belong in the erstwhile city of Mumbai. No such luck! Though my munchkin is a big draw, it certainly doesn’t entail me packing up and re-locating. Bengaluru is my city and leaving is not an option. At least not till I write my ‘tell-all book’ tentatively titled ‘A Fly On The Wall’! Now that should keep those with vested interests squirming. Raghu Nair and Kausalya RamaniMeanwhile, yours truly, after a hiatus, played social queen bee to the core. I was thrilled to be invited by good friend and food aficionado Aslam Gafoor to experience some fabulous Indian fare at the new 13th floor fine dining restaurant, Ahara at the Oterra Hotel in Electronic City. The eclectic guest list was fun and informative. People from different walks of life made for interesting conversations (instead of having the same old ‘vapidos’). Needless to say the ‘spirits’ like the Malhar cocktails and limited release Oloroso Single Malts made sure everyone was in high spirits indeed! Even though we had to travel over hill and dale to get there, one does small favours like these for good friends and chefs like Suvranjan, who is a master of Indian cuisine. Though the lovely Dia Bhandari doesn’t technically live in our city anymore, she is what we call a ‘pucca’ Bangalore girl. Soft spoken, erudite and sophisticated, she hosted the famed Bvlgari trunk show at the Presidential suite of The Conrad Hotel. We were greeted by the flamboyant Lionel Chemburkar (the client advisor and sales-support), who insisted we partake of some chilled champagne and hors d’oeuvres before we viewed the bedazzling collection. The collection had the most iconic watch, the gorgeous Bvlgari Serpenti Misteriosi Romani and needless to say we were mesmerized by the serpents Sri Lankan Sapphire eyes. It is really wonderful to see international mega-brands coming into our cities and treating us with the respect we deserve. Dia Bhandari has a formidable Bengaluru lineage and it isn’t a small wonder that only the top brands seek her out to host their trunk shows, knowing her association with the cream of Bengaluru society… though some charlatans do manage to slip through the cracks! Our bedazzling afternoon ended with a great lunch at Conrad’s pan-Asian restaurant Mikusu.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); My week ended on a high note when a small group of ‘consumption-connoisseurs’ headed determinedly towards the hidden Japanese gem, Matsuri, at Chancery Hotels. I have heard many whispers of this truly authentic Japanese restaurant that has existed for nearly five years and the only people who really know about it are the Japanese expats! We corrected this grave mistake by landing up there and getting truly blown away by the food, which was light, fresh authentic and incredibly delicious. Their shy chef is from Osaka and he preferred to let his food do the talking for him. The only thing I can say…if you snooze you lose, so head there as fast as possible. Sayonara till the next time. Rubi Chakravarti Writer, actor and funny girl (The writers’ views are their own) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp