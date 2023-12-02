Parents, school admins in Bengaluru worried over safety  

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cryptic messages of bomb threats sent to official emails of over 68 schools in Bengaluru left parents, students and school administrations panic-stricken on Friday morning. Given the sensitivity of the matter, schools immediately called the city police and started vacating their premises to avoid untoward incidents.

Though authorities called the entire episode a ‘hoax’, parents and teachers remained tensed until all students were sent back home, ending the school day abruptly. Police sources said over 13,000 students were evacuated in the morning.

Meanwhile, school associations advised parents and teachers to be mindful of the content that their children are exposed to and not spread hate towards any community. Shashi Kumar, General Secretary, Karnataka Management of Private Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), said, “While miscreants intentionally created panic, parents should not carve hate and fear in the minds of their children (especially the younger generation) towards communities.” He added that authorities should work to capture the culprits and not focus on the content of the letter or religious inclination.

School classrooms being checked after a bomb hoax mail in Bengaluru on Friday | Shashidhar Byrappa

Moreover, the situation intensified when emails and messages by schools were circulated not just on common groups, but also on social media. Worried sick, parents started calling schools and other peers to confirm the gravity of the situation. A parent speaking to the media outside the National Academy for Learning, Basveswarnagar, said, “The news of the bomb left us in fear and shock. This is the second time this has happened. How are we supposed to send our children to school if this continues?”

Panic also led to several traffic jams near educational institutions on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), along the Sarjapur-HSR route. A similar situation also persisted near Malleswaram, Sadashivanagar, Yelahanka and rural Bengaluru areas such as Hebbagodi. “Despite getting no email threats, we were called to pick up our child. The situation worsened when parents kept calling one another, spreading misinformation,” said a parent from Indiranagar.

Culprits will be traced, punished, says Bangarappa

SHIVAMOGGA: School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said those responsible for bomb threats, targeting schools in Bengaluru, will be identified and punished. Speaking to the media in Thirthahalli on Friday, he said the government is committed to easing concerns among parents and children. The government will act against those who sent the threat email. “I have spoken to the Home Minister and senior police officers. This incident will not be taken lightly, as child safety is paramount,” he said. Further, he reassured the public not to panic. Around 68 schools in Bengaluru received bomb threats via anonymous emails on Friday morning, following which Bengaluru City Police evacuated students and staff from the premises. The emails were sent by a suspect who used a ‘beeble’ email, which didn’t show or record his data. The server of the email and the headquarters are said to be located in Cyprus, an officer said.

Don’t treat it lightly, says Opposition

BENGALURU: The Opposition BJP and JDS have sought a comprehensive probe to ensure safety of people. Taking to ‘X’, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra said, “Anti social forces in the state have no fear of police. As a result, miscreants have fearlessly tried to create an atmosphere of fear by spreading the message that bombs have been placed at some schools in Bengaluru. In order to provide protection to every school in the state and to create a worry-free environment for students, teachers and parents, I urge for a comprehensive investigation of this case and necessary immediate action,” he said State JDS president and former CM HD Kumaraswamy said that the State Government should not take the matter lightly.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Cryptic messages of bomb threats sent to official emails of over 68 schools in Bengaluru left parents, students and school administrations panic-stricken on Friday morning. Given the sensitivity of the matter, schools immediately called the city police and started vacating their premises to avoid untoward incidents. Though authorities called the entire episode a ‘hoax’, parents and teachers remained tensed until all students were sent back home, ending the school day abruptly. Police sources said over 13,000 students were evacuated in the morning. Meanwhile, school associations advised parents and teachers to be mindful of the content that their children are exposed to and not spread hate towards any community. Shashi Kumar, General Secretary, Karnataka Management of Private Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), said, “While miscreants intentionally created panic, parents should not carve hate and fear in the minds of their children (especially the younger generation) towards communities.” He added that authorities should work to capture the culprits and not focus on the content of the letter or religious inclination.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); School classrooms being checked after a bomb hoax mail in Bengaluru on Friday | Shashidhar Byrappa Moreover, the situation intensified when emails and messages by schools were circulated not just on common groups, but also on social media. Worried sick, parents started calling schools and other peers to confirm the gravity of the situation. A parent speaking to the media outside the National Academy for Learning, Basveswarnagar, said, “The news of the bomb left us in fear and shock. This is the second time this has happened. How are we supposed to send our children to school if this continues?” Panic also led to several traffic jams near educational institutions on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), along the Sarjapur-HSR route. A similar situation also persisted near Malleswaram, Sadashivanagar, Yelahanka and rural Bengaluru areas such as Hebbagodi. “Despite getting no email threats, we were called to pick up our child. The situation worsened when parents kept calling one another, spreading misinformation,” said a parent from Indiranagar. Culprits will be traced, punished, says Bangarappa SHIVAMOGGA: School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said those responsible for bomb threats, targeting schools in Bengaluru, will be identified and punished. Speaking to the media in Thirthahalli on Friday, he said the government is committed to easing concerns among parents and children. The government will act against those who sent the threat email. “I have spoken to the Home Minister and senior police officers. This incident will not be taken lightly, as child safety is paramount,” he said. Further, he reassured the public not to panic. Around 68 schools in Bengaluru received bomb threats via anonymous emails on Friday morning, following which Bengaluru City Police evacuated students and staff from the premises. The emails were sent by a suspect who used a ‘beeble’ email, which didn’t show or record his data. The server of the email and the headquarters are said to be located in Cyprus, an officer said. Don’t treat it lightly, says Opposition BENGALURU: The Opposition BJP and JDS have sought a comprehensive probe to ensure safety of people. Taking to ‘X’, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra said, “Anti social forces in the state have no fear of police. As a result, miscreants have fearlessly tried to create an atmosphere of fear by spreading the message that bombs have been placed at some schools in Bengaluru. In order to provide protection to every school in the state and to create a worry-free environment for students, teachers and parents, I urge for a comprehensive investigation of this case and necessary immediate action,” he said State JDS president and former CM HD Kumaraswamy said that the State Government should not take the matter lightly. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp